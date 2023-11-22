Advertisement. Advertise with us

Legends Game Is Thursday

COOPERSTOWN—Cooperstown High School’s 2023 Legends Game will be played at 10 a.m. on Thursday, November 23 at the soccer field by the baseball field. The annual game has been played every year since 1990, with the exception of 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Teams will be divided by age, with older players on team Experience and younger ones on team Youth. Experience won 7-3 last year. All former players are welcome and the friendly match will be played in any weather. Kickoff is at 10 a.m. sharp.

