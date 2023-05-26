HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-27-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SATURDAY, MAY 27

LEGENDS GAME – 1:05 p.m. The Classic Game returns for its 13th season, featuring Hall of Famers and recently-retired players in a seven-inning game. Cost, $15 for baseline seats. Doubleday Field, Cooperstown. (407) 564-8059.or visit baseballhall.org

PANCAKE BREAKFAST—8-11 a.m. All you can eat pancakes with sausage, coffee, & juice. Cost, $8/adult. Presented by Connect Church Seniors, 4354 State Highway 80, Hartwick. ourconnectchurch@gmail.com or visit ourconnectchurch.org/copy-of-about

BOATING SAFETY—8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. 8-hour course teaches the basics of safe and responsible boating. From the rules of the nautical road, basic boating skills, required safety equipment, special boating activities and more. Participants must be aged 10+. All who complete will receive their Safe Boating Certificate. Free. Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. Register at register-ed.com/events/view/198554

MEMORIAL 5K—9 a.m. to noon. Celebrate the life of Andy Jones, an active member of the Milford Fire Department who passed away unexpectedly in January. Participate in the run and raise funds for the new annual scholarship that will go to a graduating Milford senior who plans to continue in community service. Held at Wilber Park, Dave West Drive, Milford. Visit andyjonesmemorial5k.itsyourrace.com/event.aspx?id=15643

MARKET OPENING—9 a.m. to 1 p.m. The Eastern Otsego Farmers’ Market celebrates its 2023 opening day featuring food trucks, produce, art, music, baked goods and more. Held at 8498 State Highway 7, Schenevus. culinaryanthropology@gmail.com or visit facebook.com/eofmny

OPENING DAY—10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Hyde Hall reopens for the season, featuring house tours all day, gift shop, and various events throughout the season from ghost tours to country dances, concerts, and more. Hyde Hall, 267 Glimmerglass State Park Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5098 or visit hydehall.org

PLANT SALE—10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Get an early start on the garden. Find over 500 heritage plants for sale at The Farmers’ Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1450 or visit farmersmuseum.org/event/heritage-plant-sale-2/2023-05-27/

ARTIST DEMONSTRATION—11 a.m. Join Seneca artist Cliff Redeye III for a demonstration of hand-tooled leatherwork. Redeye is known for his hand-tooled leather wallets, purses, hats, bolos, moccasins, belts and custom commissions. Admission, $8/adult. Iroquois Museum, 324 Caverns Road

Howes Cave. (518) 296-8949 or visit www.iroquoismuseum.org

ART CLASS—1-3 p.m. Learn to make your own jewelry in the workshop, “Jewelry Needle Felting with Andre Jones,” and make a beaded bracelet through the wet felting process. Cost, $30, includes materials. Reservations required, must be aged 12+. 25 Main Collective, 25 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-5340 or visit facebook.com/25maincollective

WRITERS GROUP – 1:30 p.m. Join online group to work on writing prompts, share current work and get some feedback. Presented by the Huntington Memorial Library, Oneonta. Register at hmlwriters@gmail.com

CONCERT—4 p.m. Enjoy a concert of electro-pop and stripped down country music with The Nude Party, known for their “energy and irreverent wit…and a musical and lyrical ambition that makes them one of the best under-30 rock bands around.” (Paste Magazine.) General admission, $25. The West Kortright Centre, 49 West Kortright Church Road, East Meredith. (607) 278-5454 or visit westkc.org

OPENING RECEPTION—5-7 p.m. Celebrate the opening of “Star Power Painting,” featuring Deborah Geurtze, Tracy Helgeson and Lilian Voorhees, three stars of the local art community. On view through July 15. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5327 or visit facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

EXHIBIT TOUR—5:30-7 p.m. Join photographer Stephen Wilkes for an exclusive, in person, after-hours tour of his exhibit, “Day-To-Night,” in which Wilkes captured the best images from a location over 24 hours and seamlessly merged the photographs. Features images from famous locations in NYC, Venice, the Grand Canyon and more. Fenimore Art Museum, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or visit fenimoreartmuseum.org/