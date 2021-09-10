Letter by Gerry Welch: Cooperstown should modify dam to allow drainage by Gerry Welch

Because experts are saying we must prepare for the new reality of flood events, I suggest the Cooperstown dam be modified to allow large drainage. Any early signs of potential catastrophic rain events approaching release as much water as possible to reduce backup. Best way to accomplish this task is to build floodgates.

This project would also be used to cushion the overflow downstream when releasing water as early as possible. Floodgates will protect properties on the lake and properties downstream. Three, five, nine inches of water all at once is extremely dangerous. Preparation is key.

Gerry Welch

Cooperstown