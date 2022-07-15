Letter from Hilda Wilcox It makes no sense

Letter from Hilda Wilcox

How much sense does it make that our supposedly civilized country allows the sale of AR-15-style assault weapons that can — and do — kill 20 or more people in minutes? Is that a freedom necessary to a democracy?

Should anyone who can find the money to buy such a mass-killer weapon feel free to unleash such mortal terror?

A few facts: Such a gun used in Highland Park, Illinois; Uvalde, Texas; and Buffalo, New York can fire up to 100 rounds without pausing to reload. Adam Lanza in Sandy Hook, Connecticut, fired 154 rounds in 264 seconds.

Are we willing to let our gun manufacturers increase their profits at the expense of the lives of so many Americans, young and old?

Are the profits of these gun manufacturers in greater need of protection than the lives of the people their guns have killed?

Hilda Wilcox

Cooperstown