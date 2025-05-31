Advertisement. Advertise with us

TIME OUT OTSEGO for SUNDAY, June 1

Can You Outshoot the
Worcester High Trap League?

CHALLENGE—Noon. “Trap Shoot Challenge: Do You Think You Can Outshoot the Worcester High Trap League?” Fees apply; open to adults and youths aged 16-18 (with parent’s permission.) Bring your own ammo. All welcome. Milford Fish and Game Club, 432 County Highway 33, Cooperstown. (607) 322-6118 or https://www.facebook.com/photo/?fbid=1236271011625485&set=a.582132207039372

YOGA—8 a.m. “Hatha Yoga Class with Mira.” Suggested donation applies. All levels welcome. Held each Sunday. The Gatehouse, 129 Main Street, Morris. (607) 285-4111 or https://www.facebook.com/events/1336721087652059/1365505751440259/?active_tab=about

MIDDLEFIELD MARKET—9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Fresh produce, flea market, artisans, crafters, small animal swap and more. 973 Whiteman Road, Middlefield. https://www.facebook.com/events/1820625912002929/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

AGING—9 a.m. to 3 p.m.; registration at 8:45 a.m. “Defensive Driving Course.” Fees apply. Emergency Services, Classroom B, Otsego County Meadows Office Building, 140 County Highway 33W, Cooperstown. (607) 538-9632 or https://www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA/posts/-defensive-driving-course-june-1st-join-us-for-a-defensive-driving-course-on-sun/1010983261208077/

GRAND REOPENING—9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Giveaways and light refreshments. F&C Firearms, 6524 State Highway 23, Oneonta. (607) 652-3123 or https://www.facebook.com/FCFirearms

MEDITATION—11 a.m. “Sundays at Samye: The Practical Bodhisattva – How to Be a Spiritual Hero in Everyday Life.” Meditation, study and discussion. Held Sundays through 12/21. Samye New York, 412 Glimmerglen Road, Cooperstown. (607) 547-5051 or https://www.samyenewyork.org/programs/150/sundays-at-samye-study-practice-group/

CONCERT—4-7 p.m. Little Delaware Youth Ensemble Spring Concert and 25th Anniversary Celebration. Held at the Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, 24 Market Street, Oneonta. (917) 902-9301 or https://www.facebook.com/LittleDelawareYouthEnsemble

EXHIBIT—5 p.m. Talk presented by the artists behind “Elemental.” Includes Q&A session. 25 Main Collective, 21 Main Street, Cherry Valley. (607) 264-4025 or https://www.facebook.com/25maincollective

DEADLINE—5 p.m. Last day to submit works for “Art by the Lake.” Event held 8/9. Fees apply. Fenimore Art Museum, 5798 State Highway 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-1400 or https://fenimoreartmuseum.org/abtl

DRUM CIRCLE—6 p.m. “Cherry Valley Drum Circle.” Held Sundays in summer. Presented by The Telegraph School at the Cherry Valley Gazebo. (607) 264-3785 or https://www.thetelegraphschool.org/

MUSIC—7 p.m. “Sunday Kirtan: Interfaith Devotional Music Meditation.” Held each first Sunday. Unitarian Universalist Society of Oneonta, 12 Ford Avenue, Oneonta. https://www.facebook.com/events/1890252855083573/1890252858416906/?acontext=%7B%22event_action_history%22%3A[%7B%22mechanism%22%3A%22attachment%22%2C%22surface%22%3A%22newsfeed%22%7D]%2C%22ref_notif_type%22%3Anull%7D

