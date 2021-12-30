Letter: ‘Plague’ Improvements

The Plague has produced some revelations, a few for the better.

Our son works remotely at PIXAR. He lives a mile away from the office, where he used to commute by bike, but hasn’t gone there in over a year. Now that working from home is a viable alternative, a PIXAR artist or programmer could work from anywhere there is sufficient bandwidth — even Cooperstown.

In order for Otsego County communities to take advantage of this opportunity, the very best in Internet service must be available to population centers where it will be most effective. That means fiber optics to towns and villages where remote workers already have access to essential support services — schools, libraries and hospitals — just a bike ride away.

Chip Northrup

Cooperstown