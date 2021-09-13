Letter to Commissioner of Health requests unvaccinated healthcare workers be allowed to work past vaccine deadline

Staff Report • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

In a letter addressed to Howard Zucker M.D., commissioner of health at the New York State Department of Health, Stephen Hanse, president and CEO of New York State Health Facilities Association, requested that unvaccinated healthcare workers be allowed to work, at least temporarily, past the Sept. 27 vaccine deadline due to worker shortage.

In a survey conducted by NYSHFA, it was found that 94% of nursing providers said they are experiencing staff shortages with 59% saying that it was negatively impacting their ability to perform their roles as healthcare providers.

“In light of the state’s long-term care workforce crisis, it is critical for New York to work in partnership with providers to ensure the state’s most vulnerable residents have access to essential long term care services,” the letter read.

The letter goes on to request that unvaccinated workers be allowed to continue to work as long as they are regularly tested for COVID and wear proper PPE. It also suggested that nurse aides be certified to dispense medication which, the letter says, will help free up long-term care nurses.

Because of a state mandate, all healthcare workers are required to have at least one dose of the COVID vaccine by Sept. 27.