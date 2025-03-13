Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter to Rehabilitative Support Services Re: 27 Market Street

ONEONTA—City of Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek addressed the content of a letter sent last month to Rehabilitation Support Services Executive Director William DeVita at the Common Council meeting on Tuesday, March 4. The 11 signatories of the letter contend that 27 Market Street is not an appropriate location for the proposed RSS housing project and that Mayor Drnek and RSS have not been transparent with regard to the related proceedings. Drnek, on the other hand, has called “NIMBY,” and asks that city residents consider the RSS proposal with an open mind. The letter, in its entirety, can be found below.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 05-31-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MAY 31 Seniors Learn To Paint With Oils SENIOR PAINTING—10-11:30 a.m. Seniors aged 55+ are invited to learn to paint with oils with library curator Judith Jaquith, an accomplished artist who has exhibited several times. Free, space limited, registration required. Materials provided. Worcester-Schenevus Library, 170 Main Street, Worcester. (607) 397-7309 or visit facebook.com/WorcesterSchenevus WARD MEETING—6 p.m. Residents of the First Ward of the City of Oneonta are invited to a meeting hosted by Common Council Member Luke Murphy. Held in the Council Chambers, City Hall, 258 Main Street, Oneonta. lmurphy@oneonta.ny.us…

Stagecoach Coffee Permit Applications Withdrawn

As per a letter to City of Oneonta Deputy Community Development Director and Code Enforcement Officer Stephen Yerly dated today, December 15, Stagecoach Coffee owners Matt and Chris Grady have officially withdrawn their Site Plan/Special-Use Permit Application to open a neighborhood market at 31 Walnut Street in the City of Oneonta.…

Editorial: A Tale of Two Housing Units

Need for housing of all types has been identified by the City of Oneonta in its own comprehensive plan. Need for housing of all types has been identified by the Village of Cooperstown and by the NY Forward Local Planning Committee. Why, then, are the RSS and Averill Road projects so controversial?…