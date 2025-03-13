Letter to Rehabilitative Support Services Re: 27 Market Street

ONEONTA—City of Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek addressed the content of a letter sent last month to Rehabilitation Support Services Executive Director William DeVita at the Common Council meeting on Tuesday, March 4. The 11 signatories of the letter contend that 27 Market Street is not an appropriate location for the proposed RSS housing project and that Mayor Drnek and RSS have not been transparent with regard to the related proceedings. Drnek, on the other hand, has called “NIMBY,” and asks that city residents consider the RSS proposal with an open mind. The letter, in its entirety, can be found below.