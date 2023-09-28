Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Robin Lettis

DMV Doing a Good Job

In the September 21 Freeman’s Journal, the question was asked, “When was the last time you enjoyed your visit to the Otsego County DMV?” I could also ask when was the last time you enjoyed your visit to the grocery store, gas pump, doctor or shoe store. I don’t really expect to “enjoy” any of these visits. I expect efficiency, respect, service and timely information or answers. I’ve lived in the area about 50 years and have always received prompt, courteous service at the DMV. On “Saturday Night Live” they may be the butt of an occasional joke, but I have always had helpful, professional service. I presume this has something to do with their leadership through the years and I hope and expect it to continue.

Robin Lettis
Cooperstown

Related Articles

Village Reviews Application from Templeton Foundation

Village Reviews Application from Templeton Foundation Averill Road Project Back for Second Look By DARLA M. YOUNGSCOOPERSTOWN Following two lawsuits and 90 minutes of oral argument in Madison County Supreme Court in April, Templeton Foundation has resubmitted plans for its proposed multi-residential project on Averill Road and is once again seeking the issuance of a Special Use Permit by the Cooperstown Board of Trustees.…

Which DMV To Cut? Oneonta, Cooperstown

Which DMV To Cut? Oneonta, Cooperstown A masked County Clerk Kathy Sinnott Gardner made a cameo appearance at today’s county Board of Representatives meeting to explain why she’s closed the Oneonta DMV office, and said the state Department of Motor Vehicles, looking for funds to fill Empire State coffers drained the coronavirus, is ending reimbursements to counties for services provided.  She argued main office should remain open in Cooperstown, the county seat and headquarters of county government.  But county Rep. Andrew Stammel, D-Town of Oneonta, suggested that with the larger population, the colleges and proximity to I-88, the Oneonta office…

Exclosures Help Demonstrate Impact of Deer Overbrowsing

The park has seen a great deal of damage from an exploding population of deer in recent years. As older trees die a natural death, there should be young saplings, one- to five-feet tall, rising to take their place, but overbrowsing destroys many and stunts the growth of others. Hemlock trees look sickly, with few needles left.…

