DMV Doing a Good Job

In the September 21 Freeman’s Journal, the question was asked, “When was the last time you enjoyed your visit to the Otsego County DMV?” I could also ask when was the last time you enjoyed your visit to the grocery store, gas pump, doctor or shoe store. I don’t really expect to “enjoy” any of these visits. I expect efficiency, respect, service and timely information or answers. I’ve lived in the area about 50 years and have always received prompt, courteous service at the DMV. On “Saturday Night Live” they may be the butt of an occasional joke, but I have always had helpful, professional service. I presume this has something to do with their leadership through the years and I hope and expect it to continue.

Robin Lettis

Cooperstown