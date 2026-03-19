Letter from Harry Levine

The People Must Decide

Thank you, Mr. Sempa, for clarifying your argument and responding to my criticism of your opinion essay about Washington’s Farewell Address and its meaning today (“Harry Levine Got It Wrong”).

George Washington had the best interests of our new nation at heart when he bid farewell. I am not so sure the same can be said of the current occupant of the White House.

The bottom line to all this is whether we as a country are okay with how the Trump administration is dealing with our affairs, how it is treating people, how it is conflating personal gains with national goals, how it is acting without regard to common morality, decency or the rule of law.

“We, the People” need to decide.

Harry Levine

Springfield