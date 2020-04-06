Lloyd D. Allen, 96; Chief Custodian At CCS Elementary

MIDDLEFIELD – Lloyd D. Allen, 86, formerly of Middlefield, former head custodian at Cooperstown Elementary School, passed away Saturday, April 4, 2020, following a short illness, at Onslow Hospital in Jacksonville, N.C., where he was residing with his daughter and son-in-law.

He was born on June 15, 1933, in Exeter Center. He was the son of Earl and Gertrude (Filkins) Allen. Lloyd married Elizabeth A. Bronger on Nov. 27, 1958. She predeceased him on Oct. 2, 1986.

He was a lifelong area resident until the fall of 2019 when he moved to Jacksonville, N.C., with his daughter and son-in-law.

He grew up on a farm until he was drafted by the Army and served during the Korean War.

After his service, he worked at Sperry Buick and Odbert Motors as an auto body technician. He then became a custodian at Cooperstown High School and eventually head custodian at the elementary school. He retired in 1995.

He enjoyed spending time with his family, hunting, fixing antique clocks, playing guitar and harmonica.

He is survived by a daughter, Carol (George) Wellman of Jacksonville, N.C.; son, Dean (Denise) Allen of Millbrook, Ala.; six grandchildren, and 10 great-grandchildren.

Besides his parents and wife, he was predeceased by his daughter, Christine (Glen Stalter); four brothers, Earl Jr., Kenneth, Morris and Elwin; three sisters, Beverly Coveny-Allen, Shirley Allen and Dorothy Davidson-Allen.

At his request, there will be no funeral arrangements or viewing. We are sorry if you did not get to say goodbye.

The family does not request any gifts or donations and adds a very special thanks to Onslow Memorial Hospital in Jacksonville, N.C., where he was cared for and treated with respect and dignity until his last day.

Arrangements were entrusted to the Jones Funeral Home in Jacksonville, N.C.