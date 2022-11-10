Local Casts Vote for First Time

Photo Geoffrey Rudloff

By TED MEBUST

COOPERSTOWN – Local hairdresser and caregiver Paula Rudloff voted for the first time on Tuesday after receiving her citizenship this past March.

“I woke up this morning with tears in my eyes because I believe it’s so important to participate these days,” she said of the experience.

The process of receiving her citizenship, she explained, took a long time, yet she loved studying and learning the necessary information.

Paula and her husband, Geoffrey, have lived and worked in Cooperstown for 18 years. Together they have three children—Daniel, Michael and Stephanie—who are now all in college. Daniel studies at SUNY Oneonta, Michael at SUNY Buffalo and Stephanie at SUNY New Paltz.

Along with her work, Paula is an avid volunteer around town.

“I like to help people. It’s my joy to give to the community, and I’m thankful for the love and support I’ve received here,” she said.