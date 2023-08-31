Advertisement. Advertise with us

Local Motorcycle Club Raises Funds for Helios Care

ONEONTA—On Friday, August 25, members of the Hudson Highlands Retread Motorcycle Club presented Helios Care with a check for $2,000.00. The club supports Helios Care every year through fundraising efforts by its members. This year, the group held a basket raffle in June and had donation baskets at several club events throughout the year, and donated the proceeds. “This unrestricted donation goes directly to support services for over 700 local patients and their families. We are so grateful for this group who have continued to fundraise for us for over 30 years,” said Helios President and Chief Executive Officer Dan Ayres. From left above are: front row, Hudson Highlanders Ruth Reynolds, Cindee Nevin and Aleta Dunham with Ayres and Kathryn Dailey, director of development at Helios Care; back row, Jeff Woeppel, chair of the Helios Care Board of Directors and Hudson Highlander Ed Niven. (Photo provided)

