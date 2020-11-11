Local Spruce For Rockefeller Center Will Be Cut Down At 8 a.m. Thursday

WEST ONEONTA – The 75-foot tall, 45-foot in diameter, 11-ton Norway Spruce that will be the Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree for the 2020-2021 season will be cut down at 8 a.m. tomorrow (Thursday) and hoisted by a crane onto a 115-foot long trailer.

The 2020 Rockefeller Center Christmas Tree at 3851 Route 23 is donated by Daddy Al’s General Store in Oneonta. The donor of the tree, Al Dick, will be available for interviews on site.