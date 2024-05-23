Dr. Joon Shim congratulates Otsego County Veteran Services Officer Jamie Carkees on her recent award for assistance to veterans in navigating the VA system. (Photo provided)

Local Vets Show Gratitude for Help from One of Their Own

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

COOPERSTOWN

Floyd Bourne, commander of VFW Post 7128, describes Jamie Carkees as “an angel.” First Vice Commander David Turner says “the breadth of her assistance has been phenomenal.”

Her good works were officially recognized on Thursday, May 9 when Carkees was presented with an Appreciation Award by VFW members for “meritorious and distinguished service in furthering the aims and ideals of the Veterans of Foreign Wars of the United States.”

Carkees has been a veteran services officer here in Otsego County since May of 2022. A former veteran herself, she is an alumna of Cooperstown Central School.

“I graduated from Cooperstown in 2002, but I enlisted in the Army in 2001 in what is called the Delayed Entry Program,” Carkees recalled. “In August of 2002, I went to basic training. I knew I wanted to be in the military since I was a freshman in high school.

Carkees served both on active duty and in the Army reserves until 2012.

“I started off as a military police officer and eventually transitioned to human resources. Since I got out of the Army, I have worked in the community to help others,” Carkees said. “Prior to taking this job, I worked at Bassett Hospital for seven years as a care coordinator in the Case Management department.

“I have always had a compassion to help others. When this position as a veteran services officer became open, I felt compelled to help other veterans because veterans hold a special place in my life.”

Carkees said the goal of the county’s Veterans’ Service Agency is to help veterans who are in need or who have been referred to them, so that they are not overwhelmed with the processes and the paperwork requirements needed to be successful with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and New York State.

“As a VSO, it is our responsibility to help veterans navigate the VA system by filing compensation and pension claims, death benefits—VA Dependency and Indemnity Compensation and burial—for veterans and their family members, and applying for VA healthcare. I do my best to answer questions about education and other VA programs that are offered as well,” Carkees continued.

While the VA has the final say in the results or outcome of a decision, Carkees said she tries to do her best as a VSO to support the veteran.

“Personally, I try to follow up with the veterans that come to my office as much as possible through the process. I try to keep them updated on what is needed if the VA requests additional information, as claims and pensions can take anywhere from 6-12 months or longer, start to finish, based on the VA and how far they are backlogged.

“Our office also assists veterans with screening, and applying for New York State benefits they may qualify for, such as tax exemptions on property, New York State Park passes and providing knowledge of other resources like HEAP, SNAP, and housing assistance. We work with veterans to help find employment and housing. There are many opportunities for veterans, and we do our best to fulfill their needs,” Carkees said.

Bourne visited the Iron String Press offices prior to Carkees being honored, to explain how she had assisted several VFW members over the past six months in particular and to sing her praises in general.

“Dave Turner suggested that we recognize Jamie for her services, and I couldn’t have agreed more,” said Bourne.

Turner said he was only echoing the thoughts of Dr. Joon Shim, who had reached out to the VFW to suggest honoring Carkees for support provided to Shim during chemotherapy treatments for breast cancer. Shim is the program director for the surgeon residency training program at Bassett Medical Center in Cooperstown. She served two tours in Afghanistan, from 2011-2013, operating on soldiers in the field.

Turner, who served in the U.S. Navy, agreed that Carkees was deserving of recognition based on what she has done for other veterans, particularly for the assistance given to Shim, who said of Carkees, “She’s a fellow veteran who is supporting other veterans.”

Both Shim and Turner have said that, for Carkees, her dedication to others is something far beyond “just a job.” Bourne commended Carkees as well for her work to help suicidal veterans. More than 20 service people commit suicide each day on average, he explained. Most are younger and don’t feel that anyone cares.

“Jamie cares,” Bourne said.

According to Carkees, the office has to abide by privacy codes or a confidentiality agreement.

“Just like a hospital, we have our own privacy requirements. I am unable to confirm names of veterans who I have helped or the outcomes of their visits to my office. I take pride in making sure that what happens, or is discussed, in my office remains confidential. A veteran who comes to my office is free to share their own story if they wish with others. Veterans need to feel safe, knowing that what is discussed or processed through my office is not being discussed with others in the public.”

There are two VSOs in the Otsego County office—Carkees and OCVSA Director Phil Couse.

“Our office has helped veterans who are in need with referrals for mental health counseling, applying for heating assistance, food assistance, and emergency services such as homeless shelter needs. We have multiple agencies that we work with to help our veterans. Our office also has a van that transports veterans from all over Otsego County to the Albany Stratton VA four days a week, Tuesday through Friday, as long as appointments are made between 9 a.m. and noon.

“Recently, our office has received the PFC Joseph P. Dwyer Grant. This grant is to help with veteran outreach for Peer to Peer interaction and much more. PFC Dwyer was an Army Iraqi veteran who served as combat medic. After deployment, he returned home and suffered with post-traumatic stress disorder. Eventually, he sadly took his own life.”

Veteran suicide is something that is very personal for Carkees, because she has lost several close veterans whom she considered to be friends.

“Our office is currently working with Utica Development Center to provide outreach services to our veterans. We also work with the Vet Center and other agencies for veterans who are in need of crisis counselling. If you are a veteran and are having thoughts of suicide, please contact the Veteran Crisis Line at 1 (800) 273-8255 and press 1, or text for a confidential chat by texting 838255.

Signs of suicide risk include thinking of hurting yourself, looking for ways to kill yourself, talking about self-destruction behaviors such as drug abuse or weapons use, or talking about dying.

“As veterans in the Otsego County VSA, we want to be there to support you and your needs,” Carkees said. “If you feel hopeless and like there is no way out, anxiety, agitation, sleeplessness, or you are having mood swings; if you feel like you have no reason to live, feel rage or anger; if you feel like engaging in risky activities that could cause harm to yourself; if your need for alcohol consumption or drug consumption has increased due to any of these thoughts or behaviors; or if you have withdrawn from family and friends—our office encourages you to reach out to the Veteran Crisis Line.”

Carkees was pleased and surprised to learn she was being recognized.

“I received a call from Mr. Bourne in April of this year. Yes, I was very surprised. I am honored to help veterans and I do not expect anything in return. A simple thank you goes a long way. I feel honored that I am being recognized by our community of veterans,” Carkees added.

Carkees grew up locally, here in Otsego County.

“Most of my family still resides in the area, however recently my son has joined the Navy and moved away for his own military adventures. Over time, I have made my home just outside of the Oneonta and West Laurens area,” she said.