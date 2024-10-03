A Hometown Hero banner honoring Airman First Class John J. Carney Jr., sponsored by The Carney Family and the Greater Oneonta Historical Society, hangs in front of the Oneonta History Center. (Photo by Monica Calzolari)

Community Continues To Mull Over Sign Law Amendments

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

COOPERSTOWN

There seemed to be something of a disconnect when community members gathered on Monday, September 23 at Village Hall for the public hearing on a proposal to amend the village’s current sign law. Proposed changes to the law could allow “Hometown Heroes” banners honoring individual veterans to be hung from utility poles on four streets in the Village of Cooperstown, pending approval from New York State Electric and Gas, which owns the poles.

Nineteen speakers addressed the assembled crowd of more than three dozen people, speaking both in favor of and against the current sign law as well as the Hometown Heroes banners program.

Recurring themes in opposition to the banners were that they would be too distracting, would cause accidents and are not in keeping with the current sign law.

Those in favor of amending the law in such a way that the banners might be allowed entreated village officials to reconsider the current regulations in the hopes that veterans could be honored in the Village of Cooperstown as they are in many other cities, villages and hamlets across the state.

Several speakers veered a little off topic, emphasizing the need for monetary support for veterans’ services in general versus honoring veterans with banners. Some chastised village officials for their seeming unwillingness to allow such banners, although the law itself is the stumbling block.

If changes to the village sign law are approved as proposed, this could open up the door for Hometown Heroes banners to be hung on utility poles on portions of Lake Street, Pine Boulevard, Chestnut Street and Glen Avenue—the equivalent of about two miles, or 15 percent, of village streets—but only with approval from NYSEG via its sign application for nonprofit organizations. Other charitable organizations could also apply. Not all poles would be eligible for banners; the number of poles that might be used has yet to be determined.

Following last Monday’s public hearing, Iron String Press reached out to Cooperstown Mayor Ellen Tillapaugh to follow up on one of the most common concerns voiced by opponents to the Hometown Heroes banners—that such banners would be too distracting and may cause accidents.

Among those in favor of the banners at the September 23 public hearing was Diane Adams, who wondered aloud, “How many people are just assuming there will be distractions caused by these banners? Has anyone communicated with other communities?”

“I spoke to both the [Greater Oneonta] Historical Society and the City of Oneonta, both Mayor Mark Drnek and City Administrator Greg Mattice,” said Tillapaugh in an e-mail on Tuesday, September 24. “In Oneonta, the city did support the banners, which are handled by the 501c3 historical association. The city provides the insurance and installs and takes down the banners. GOHS then cleans and stores the banners and handles all applications.”

Tillapaugh also inquired about any traffic accidents in Oneonta attributable to the banners, to which Mattice responded, “I’m not aware of any uptick in traffic accidents since the banners were installed, although I’ve not done or seen a specific analysis.”

City of Oneonta Police Chief Christopher J. Witzenburg told Tillapaugh, “There have been no issues with banners in Oneonta. This can be looked at in the same framework as pedestrian traffic, bicyclists, other motorists, street signs, business signs… It is the responsibility of motorists to control their vehicles. Banners and signs are all over and we have no evidence to believe they hinder traffic or traffic safety.”

Oneonta Mayor Mark Drnek also told Iron String Press via e-mail that he hasn’t seen any indication of distracted driving occurring in the city, looping in Chief Witzenburg, who added that “street signs, pedestrians, billboards, your car radio, colorful people and pets” are just as likely to distract motorists.

Another possible issue raised by Celia Oxley at the September 23 public hearing was that, if the sign law is amended, the village would essentially be “ceding control of banner content and aesthetics” to NYSEG.

Tillapaugh said she has spoken with Chris Tarkulich, regional director of NYSEG’s banner program.

“He was very informative on many issues that have been raised,” Tillapaugh said. “He indicated there haven’t been reports of greater accidents [associated with the banners]. Also, pertaining to first amendment concerns, he indicated that NYSEG has turned down banner requests that were political in nature, as well as requests from for-profit companies.”

According to the NYSEG Banner Permit Procedure, “No advertisements or marketing arrangements that result in personal gains” are allowed. The spirit of the permits is “to support municipal, [not]-for-profit or community activities, not to personally benefit parties’ capitalistic endeavors.” Attachments for commercial purposes and signs posted by individuals are prohibited. Any make-ready work needed on the poles is the financial responsibility of the attaching company.

Floyd Bourne, commander of Cooperstown VFW Post 7128 said at the public hearing that both the VFW and the American Legion are tax exempt and would be willing to take a lead role in the local Hometown Heroes banner initiative, were it to move forward. Those in favor of the initiative, and the proposed sign law amendments, can stop by the VFW at 60 Main Street, Cooperstown from noon to 8 p.m. daily to sign letters of support.

Applications for new banner permits through NYSEG must be made through Tarkulich at (585) 771-4546 or via e-mail at Christopher_tarkulich@rge.com. For more information, see https://www.nyseg.com/suppliersandpartners/servicesandresources/poleattachmentservices.

Several of those who spoke at the public hearing were of the opinion that funds would be better spent in support of veterans’ services than on Hometown Heroes banners. Although this was not specifically germane to the discussion on the proposed sign law amendment or the Hometown Heroes banners, which are purchased by individuals, research shows that veterans and people leaving military service face disproportionately higher rates of poverty, employment barriers, housing instability, trauma, mental health issues, and challenges with adjusting to civilian life, and often struggle to meet their basic human needs. The Otsego County Veterans’ Service Agency provides services for all veterans and veteran family members here in Otsego County. Those interested in receiving a list of organizations that accept donations to help local veterans can reach the Otsego County VSA at (607) 547-4224.

Along that line, the National Veterans Foundation says “sometimes even a small gesture can have a big impact” and suggests the following “10 Simple Ways To Support Veterans and Make a Difference”:

Provide transportation through the VA’s volunteer transportation network

Visit wounded vets in a nearby VA facility

Say “thank you,” and mean it

Fight homelessness, eviction and foreclosure among veterans

Perform home repairs or household chores for a veteran in need

Donate your time to a veteran organization

Volunteer your services to help vets in need

Spend time with a vet and take the time to listen

Provide food for veterans

Visit a vet with your pet

Regardless of where individuals stand on this issue, it is important to note that the current sign law—adopted in November 2012—created the barrier to installation of Hometown Heroes banners in the Village of Cooperstown with which current trustees are now grappling.

That law can be viewed online at https://ecode360.com/11848007#11848105.

Village resident Richard Blabey, who assisted with the writing of the current sign law and is himself a veteran, said at the close of the public hearing that the Hometown Heroes banner proposal is contrary to the intent of the law, which was “to get the spread of signs under control so the village can maintain its character, and to balance the need for signage in the business district with the issue of over-signing.”

“It is a very complicated law,” Blabey said. “We worked on it for months.”

The Board of Trustees meets next on Monday, October 28.