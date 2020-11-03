Locally, It Looks  Like GOP Romp

OBERACKER, SALKA FAR AHEAD

COOPERSTOWN – It looks like Republicans Peter Oberacker and John Salka are easing to victory.

With 175 of 255 districts reporting, Oberacker, who is running to succeed state Sen. Jim Seward, R-Milford, in the 51st District, is ahead of Democrat Jim Barber, 59,866 to 38,514.

With 52 of 95 districts reporting, In the 121st Assembly District, incumbent John Salka, R-Brookfield, is leading challenger Dan Buttermann of Oneonta, 26,625, to Buttermann’s 11,021. Buttermann is also losing his home county Otsego, 5,190 to 1,795.