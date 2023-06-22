Locals: People and Businesses in the News: June 22, 2023

CREDENTIALS EARNED: Pathfinder Village Program Specialist Michelle Banks (standing, far left) congratulates the newest graduates of the village’s Direct Support Professional 2.0 program, an incentivized nine-month multi-tiered training program that builds skills, includes mentoring and offers classroom training. The spring 2023 graduates include: (seated) Katie Kujawski, Danielle Sheldon, Gregory Winton; (standing, second left to right) Brittany Harty, Angela Lund, Chelsea Keach, and Mackenzie Bigford. Koral Hoag, not pictured, is also a member of the graduating class. (Photo provided)

DISTRICT WINNER: Simone Schuman of Oneonta is the New York Farm Bureau scholarship winner for District 9. Candidates must have a family Farm Bureau membership or a student Farm Bureau membership to qualify for the scholarship program. A panel of judges organized by New York Farm Bureau’s Promotion and Education Committee selected winners in 11 districts across the state based on their essay submissions, as well as their applications, which included community and agricultural engagement. District winners then competed for two statewide scholarships. Schuman received a cash award and a gift from the New York Farm Bureau Promotion and Education Program. She plans to attend Canisius College and study criminal justice to become a state DEC officer.

ACCOLADES FOR ANIKA: Anika Buzzy of Oneonta was among the more than 800 students named to the Moravian University Dean’s Honors List for the spring 2023 semester. Undergraduate students who carry three or more completed/graded (letter grade) course units in a fall or spring term and attain a GPA for the term of 3.50 or higher are placed on the Dean’s Honor List. Moravian University is the nation’s sixth-oldest university, located in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, and offers undergraduate and graduate degrees that blend liberal arts with professional programs.

SUMMA CUM LAUDE: Amanda Clark of Milford, granddaughter to Iron String Press’ own Caspar Ewig, graduated from SUNY Fredonia on Saturday, May 20 with a bachelor of arts in music summa cum laude. Clark, shown below with Ewig, will now proceed to her master’s in music education. She seeks to ultimately find a home teaching music in Otsego County. (Photo provided)

FINE FELLOW: Ross Arvin of Rich-mondville was recognized with multiple awards during Hartwick College’s annual Honors Convocation, celebrated on May 3. He received the John Clemens Scholarship for Study in Business, which was established by alumni, friends, family and colleagues of Professor Emeritus John Clemens. It is awarded annually to a rising senior with financial need, demonstrated leadership, and a GPA of 3.5 or higher in both business administration and overall. Arvin was also honored as an Andrew B. Saxton Undergraduate Fellow. The fellows are selected by the faculty in each department to recognize outstanding achievement in their respective field. Fellows serve as student assistants in their major department and receive a tuition credit.

VISIONS VISIONARY: This May, Visions Federal Credit Union celebrated the 10th anniversary of Tyrone E. Muse becoming Visions’ president/chief executive officer. Visions’ employees, Board of Directors, and Muse used the milestone to recognize the credit union’s growth and impact over the last 10 years and to establish their vision for the next 10. Since being hired, Muse and his leadership team grew Visions’ assets by over $2.3 billion. Visions now employs more than 900 employees, who serve more than 250,000 members through their bilingual Contact Center, digital banking, hundreds of ATMs, and more than 50 branches throughout their three-state footprint in New Jersey, New York, and Pennsylvania. Another significant change during Muse’s tenure has been the reshaping of Visions’ mission. “I knew our focus needed to be on community, helping people have better lives,” said Muse. “This is how we make Visions matter. Every day, we create value by impacting our members in a positive way through services, education and being active in the community. We also create value by doing things that support our peers, employees, and coworkers.” Since Muse coined “Make Visons Matter” as Visions’ mission, the organization has given over $10 million in donations and grants to community organizations; integrated financial literacy and internship opportunities into more than 10 public school districts with the Visions Business Academy; and improved employee benefits and workplace culture within the organization. Muse plans to remain in his role for another 10 years to guide and oversee Visions’ continued growth. (Photo provided)

PROJECTS PRESENTED: One hundred and twenty-one SUNY Oneonta students participated in the 2023 Student Research and Creative Activity showcase from Wednesday, April 26, to Thursday, April 27, including seven from “The Freeman’s Journal” and “Hometown Oneonta” readership area— Deirdre Brett of Morris, Ethan Chichester of Richmondville, Gabriel DeJoseph of Unadilla, and Jacob Ghiorse, Andrew Kendall, Andrew Lutz, and Sierra Stickney, all of Oneonta. The annual SRCA showcase allows students to participate in academic conference-style presentation sessions on campus where the community can learn about students’ creative projects. The two-day event featured 69 presentations and was held in the Morris Conference Center on campus. Students presented research for completed and ongoing projects on topics representing a wide variety of academic disciplines such as science, history and art. Projects were completed under the mentorship of 45 faculty sponsors. For a complete list of student presenters, their topics and faculty sponsors, visit https://suny.oneonta.edu/scholarly-activities/student-research-creative-activity-showcase.

SAINT ROSE SCHOLAR: Julia McCrea of Cooperstown has earned a spot on the President’s List for the Spring 2023 semester at The College of Saint Rose in Albany. Full-time undergraduate students who complete a minimum of 12 graded credit hours and who achieve a semester average of 3.9 or higher without a D, F, or Incomplete are eligible for the President’s List.

DEAN’S DARLINGS: Olivia Boecke of Otego, Hannah Hasselbarth of Sidney, Brynne Livelsberger of Unadilla, Logan Lund of Edmeston and Finnley Mosenson of Roseboom were named to the Cazenovia College Spring 2023 Dean’s List. An independent, co-educational college near Syracuse, Cazenovia College held its final commencement ceremony on Saturday, May 13. The college is closing due to financial concerns, officials announced in December of 2022.

MULTIPLE HONORS: Adrianna Dugan of Oneonta was recognized with several awards during Hartwick College’s Honors Convocation held on May 3. Dugan was recognized as an Andrew B. Saxton Undergraduate Fellow in Chemistry. A fellow is selected by the faculty to recognize outstanding achievement. Fellows serve as student assistants in their major department and receive a tuition credit. Dugan also received the Otto Steinbach Memorial Scholarship in Chemistry. Established in memory of Chemistry Professor Dr. Otto Steinbach by his wife, Grace Steinbach, Hartwick Class of 1938, and former student Elizabeth Lamphere, Class of 1938, the scholarship is awarded to a rising junior or senior chemistry or biochemistry major who has demonstrated high academic achievement. Additionally, Dugan was awarded the Behrend Mehrtens ‘47 Memorial Scholarship, which was established in memory of Dr. Behrend Mehrtens, a former professor of religion. It is given to a rising junior with demonstrated excellence in music.

OTESAGA OVATION: Historic Hotels of America®, the official program of the National Trust for Historic Preservation for promoting and celebrating authentic historic hotels, has named The Otesaga Resort Hotel among its 2023 Top 25 Historic Hotels of America Most Magnificent Ceilings and Domes. “Visible from anywhere in the Village of Cooperstown, New York, the dome at The Otesaga Hotel is a stunning architectural feature,” reads the description. “Masterfully designed by architect Percy Griffin in 1909, the dome atop the stately brick hotel is one of the landmark’s most exemplary elements, towering approximately 60 feet above the ground. Crisp white and prism-like glass reflects the sunlight, beckoning travelers to enjoy a getaway at a hotel known for its gracious hospitality and nostalgic lakefront atmosphere. With its octagonal shape, the dome structure is perched in the center of the hotel, complementing the architecture of this grand lakeside resort. The domed ceiling at The Otesaga stands out for its familiarity, as it sits quietly in the backdrop of nearly every outdoor photo of the property—including shots taken from the resort’s famous Leatherstocking Golf Course. For more than 100 years, family photos of visitors from across the globe have included the iconic dome. Guests can take self-guided tours of the hotel featuring the dome, and special packages include historic guided tours of the property highlighting the dome. The Otesaga Hotel was inducted into Historic Hotels of America in 1994.” Among the other noteworthy ceilings and domes joining The Otesaga on this year’s list are The Plaza in New York City, Hamilton Hotel in Washington, D.C. and San Francisco’s Palace Hotel. For more information, visit https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230524005019/en/The-2023-Top-25-Historic-Hotels-of-America-Most-Magnificent-Ceilings-and-Domes-List-Is-Announced.

PSYCHOLOGY GRAD: Lily English of Richmondville was one of more than 550 members of St. Lawrence University’s Class of 2023 who took part in the Commencement ceremonies held on Sunday, May 21 at Newell Field House in Canton. English, who attended Middleburgh High School, majored in psychology.

‘MAMA TIA’ RECOGNIZED: Tia Robinson of Delhi is the recipient of the McDonald’s Mid-Management Outstanding Operations Contributor Award. This is the highest award offered in the region, and Robinson is one of just 20 managers who received this prestigious award across the entire country this year. As an area supervisor, Robinson manages McDonald’s restaurants in Oneida, Delhi, Walton, Hancock and Windsor, under local McDonald’s owner/operator Bryan Colley. The two have worked together for 35 years. Crew members call Robinson “Mama Tia” because of her kind heart, guidance and leadership. They call and text her outside of work hours for advice, encouragement and conversation. Robinson always puts her people first, consistently working to make sure they succeed and strive to be the best they can be both in their personal and professional lives, wrote Michelle McCoy, media relations manager for SHIFT/.

DEAN’S HONORS: Brendan Lohan of Cooperstown was named to the University of Mississippi’s Spring 2023 Honor Roll lists. Lohan, majoring in management, was named to the Dean’s Honor Roll, which is reserved for students who earn a semester GPA of 3.50-3.74. In order to be eligible for honor roll designation, a student must have completed at least 12 graded hours for the semester and may not be on academic probation during the semester.

SCHOLARLY SPINA: Victoria Spina of Worcester (shown below with Hartwick College President Darren Reisberg) was recognized with multiple awards during Hartwick College’s Honors Convocation on May 3. Spina was named a Faculty Scholar in business administration. Faculty Scholars have excellent academic records and have demonstrated an outstanding mastery of their discipline. Rising seniors are nominated by the faculty in their major departments on the basis of academic achievement, leadership and character. Spina was also presented with the Rob Jordan Memorial Scholarship. Established by fraternity members in memory of their brother, the scholarship is awarded to a rising junior demonstrating promise of success in the field of photography and a passion for the medium. (Photo provided)