Locals: People and Businesses in the News, May 25, 2023

RUGGLES ROYALTY: The finalists for this year’s Cooperstown Central School Ruggles competition were Coralise Bailey, Lily Shanker, Peter Lofrumento, Violet Gentles, Onyx Loewenguth, Avery Croft, Chris Savoie, Emerson Toulson, and Vincent Koedderman. Lofrumento took first place and Bailey was second.

HONORARY DEGREE: At the Hartwick College 91st Commencement ceremony on May 20, an honorary degree was conferred on Francesca Zambello, artistic and general director emerita of the Glimmerglass Festival and artistic director of Washington National Opera. Zambello is pictured above with Hartwick College President Darren Reisberg. (Photo provided)

TAKE A BOW, BOWEN: Hartwick’s own Riley Bowen was one of 16 students who presented “Evil Dead: The Musical” alongside the SUNY Oneonta Theatre Department last month. Based on the “Evil Dead” franchise, the musical featured five unsuspecting college students who travel to an abandoned cabin in the woods for a weekend getaway, accidentally unleashing an evil force that turns the group into demons. Bowen played Cheryl and was the show’s choreographer.

BRONCO BESTOWALS: Twenty SUNY Delhi students and three faculty/staff members received Student Life Leadership Awards on Tuesday, April 11 in a recognition ceremony held at the Centennial Center in Sanford Hall on campus. The Barbara Jones Leadership Awards were presented to individuals who exemplify the values of the Student Life Division and who significantly contribute to improving the quality of life at SUNY Delhi. Emerging Leader Awards are given to students who have begun their leadership journey and whom administrators and staff hope to see develop even further. Students who received this award were Divine Adenekan, Christopher Bunt II, Samantha Coleman, Lizkeily Disla Jimenez, Dami Ibitoye, Courtney Jerabek, Clarissa LeBell, Marissa Lombardi, Elizabeth Martinez, Jamie Osei, Albert Osterman, Jesus Peralta Malena, Summer Phillip, Sabrina Richards, Julia Rios, Alexis D. Schwarz, and Jessenia Soto. Three faculty and staff members, Peter Brusoe, Shawn Callahan, and Carrie Fishner, also received the award. The Laurel Murphy Memorial Scholarship is awarded to honor the memory of a former student and to provide financial support to a liberal arts student who has overcome challenges to achieve academic success. This year’s recipient was Alexander Madison. The SUNY Chancellor’s Award for Student Excellence honors outstanding students who have successfully integrated academic excellence with extra-curricular and community-oriented accomplishments on campus and in the community. This award was given to Reginald Odametey and Grace Thomas.

DEAN’S DARLINGS: Two Hamilton College students from Cooperstown and one from Oneonta were named to the Dean’s List for the 2022 fall semester. Aben Carrington of Oneonta, a senior majoring in physics, is a graduate of Oneonta High School. Wriley Nelson, a senior majoring in government, and Piper Seamon, a junior majoring in psychology, are both graduates of Cooperstown Central School. To be named to the Dean’s List, a student must have carried a course load of four or more graded credits throughout the semester and earned an average of 3.5 or above on a 4.0 scale.

STUDENT STANDOUTS: The SUNY Oneonta 2023 Juried Student Art Show features more than 80 works by 50 talented student artists, including Amy Kosina and Victoria Villaverde, both of Oneonta. The show highlights the different mediums and themes explored by students over the academic year. Prints, 3D models, clay sculptures, digital designs, photographs, drawings and mixed media make up this year’s offerings. Villaverde designed the show’s poster. Featured artwork was submitted by students and selected by Art Department faculty members. This year’s award winners were chosen by invited jurors President and Founder Karen Shafer and Director of Program Initiatives Dan O’Neil at Aunt Karen’s Farm. Located in Mount Vision, Aunt Karen’s Farm is a quiet residency program for artists, educators, administrators, environmentalists and agrarians to incubate new work and celebrate nature. The exhibition will run through May 13 in the university’s Martin-Mullen Art Gallery on campus.

DYNAMIC DUO: Paula Pickhardt and her son, Ryan, recently published a 100-page coffee-table-style collection of their photography. The collaboration, titled “Dichotomy,” showcases each of their unique perspectives regarding the distances that separate us and that which brings us together. Paula, a resident of Town of Franklin, finds inspiration in the vastness and intricacies of nature, whereas Ryan, an architect in Chicago, finds subjects in ever-changing patterns and urban textures. Photographs of local destinations are featured throughout the book, which can be found at the Green Toad Bookstore in Oneonta and Main Street Cards & Gifts in Delhi. (Photo provided)

BOOK BATTLERS: Cooperstown students traveled to the New York State Museum and Library in Albany on March 29 to compete in the annual Battle of the Books. According to Cooperstown Central School Librarian Michelle Hitchcock, this academic competition requires participants to be able to identify quotes from the book or comments about the book. Consequently, they must know plots, characters, writing styles and context to correctly identify each book. Teams consist of four students who have read a total of 16 books for the middle school or 12 books for the high school. At the battle, teams must buzz in to correctly identify the title and author of the book. One point is given for the correct title and one for the correct author, and incorrect answers result in the loss of points. Cooperstown’s middle-school team of Annika Murray, Jade Olinsky, Andrew Olski and Ciaran O’Sullivan won the title and middle-school house cup. The senior high team did not make it to the finals.

CHAMBER CHAMPS: The Unadilla Chamber of Commerce has announced its 2023 award recipients. Business of the Year is the Village Bountiful Community Market, the Good Neighbor Award goes to Robert Gipson, and Mayor Jake Cotton is the recipient of the Commitment to Community Award. The award dinner honoring this year’s winners will be held on Sunday, June 11 at the Pines at Covered Bridge Event Center in Unadilla. Call Linda Bickos at (607) 369-2614 to make reservations.

SPECIALLY SELECTED: Works by two Otsego County artists are featured in this year’s “Made in NY 2023” exhibition on view now through May 28 at the Schweinfurth Art Center, 205 Genesee Street, Auburn. “When I Rule the World,” 2020, by Nancy Callahan of Gilbertsville and “Gridlock,” 2021, by Wenda Habernicht of South Worcester were among the 81 pieces by 79 artists selected for the show. A total of 329 artists submitted 480 entries for this year’s exhibit. “Made in NY” is an annual juried exhibit that features work by New York artists. Prizes will be awarded, including $1,000.00 for Best of Show. The exhibit is open to all media, such as photography, sculpture, ceramics, painting, drawing, fiber, installation, and video.

REVISED ROLE: Kelly Brooks of Cooperstown has recently been promoted by Wayne Bank to assistant community office manager of its Bank of Cooperstown. In her new role, Brooks will assist with the day-to-day operations of the Community Office. She joined Bank of Cooperstown in 2015 as a teller and has previously been promoted to a personal banker and then a branch specialist. Brooks holds a Bachelor of Arts from Loyola University New Orleans. In her free time, she enjoys watercolor painting, knitting, reading, and exploring what New York State has to offer with her family. Brooks resides in Cooperstown with her husband, Greg, and their son, Aidan, and is a member of the Cooperstown Art Association. Wayne Bank President and Chief Executive Officer Jim Donnelly said, “Kelly is very deserving of this promotion. She has been with Bank of Cooperstown for over eight years now and has held several positions here. With her background and knowledge, she has been such a great asset to our team.” (Photo provided)

FLAGLER FINALE: Marena Zaczek of Mount Upton was honored with a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration by Flagler College at the Class of 2023 Commencement Ceremony on Saturday, May 6. Flagler College is ranked #2 Best Regional College in the south by “U.S. News & World Report.” This year’s graduating class brought ideas and perspectives from across the country and world, with students from 32 states and two territories of the U.S., and more than a dozen international exchange students.

DEAN’S DUO: Dystinee Rubera of Unadilla and Tinasia Knowles of Oneonta have been named to the Southern New Hampshire University Winter 2023 Dean’s List. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 for the reporting term are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired eight-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring and summer. Southern New Hampshire University, located in Manchester, New Hampshire, has been recognized as one of the “most innovative” regional universities by “U.S. News & World Report” and is said to be one of the fastest-growing universities in the country.

ARTIST ACCOLADES: The Art of New York: Annual Juried Art Show currently on display in the Regional Art Galleries of the Arkell Museum and Canajoharie Library features contemporary and traditional genres, oil, acrylic, gouache, and watercolor paintings, photography, and sculpture. Local artists and their works included in the show are: Dianne M. Kull, Cooperstown, “A Murder of Crows,” pastel/mixed media; Lee Robbins, Hartwick, “Feldspar and Delft,” resin cast, glass, pigment; Marie Dungan, Richfield Springs, “Shadow Entities,” stoneware, mixed media; and Celia Clark, Oneonta, “Meet Me in St. Louis, Louie,” transparent watercolor.

PRESIDENT’S PICKS: A number of local students have been named to the Southern New Hampshire University Winter 2023 President’s List. They are: Christy Crabtree, Springfield Center; Katherine Cole, Cooperstown; Morgan Dutcher, Milford; Amanda Plows, Hartwick; and Jennifer Race, Worcester. Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above for the reporting term are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits over each 16-week term or paired 8-week terms grouped in fall, winter/spring, and summer. The winter terms run from January to May.

ALTRUISTIC ALUM: Hartwick College Trustee Raymond “Larry” Miller ’73 has donated nearly $2 million toward renaming the college’s living-learning apartment community in memory of his wife, Dr. Judith Day. The “Judith Day Apartments” will be officially named at a ribbon-cutting ceremony that will take place during True Blue Weekend in September, on the occasion of Miller’s Golden Jubilee (50th Class Reunion). “Time and again, Larry Miller has shown steadfast dedication to his alma mater,” said President Darren Reisberg. “Whether through board service, cheering on our athletic teams, or making remarkably generous gifts to support the college’s mission, Larry’s commitment to Hartwick is nearly unrivaled in our 225-year history. His desire to have the college name its newest residence hall in honor of his beloved wife, Judith, will provide a symbol for the Hartwick community that affirms his spirit, leadership and devotion to the college.” Later this year, Miller’s generous support of his alma mater will again manifest when the college installs a new electronic scoreboard at Wright Stadium.