(Photo provided)

Loeffler Receives 2024 Fetterman Award

COOPERSTOWN—Tres Loeffler is this year’s Patrick C. Fetterman Award winner. This award is given annually by the Clark Foundation and the Clark Sports Center in memory of Patrick C. Fetterman, longtime associate director of the ACC Gymnasium. Recipients are honored for their dedication to serving local youth, especially in the area of athletics. Jane Forbes Clark announced the winner at a reception on Tuesday, October 15 at The Otesaga Resort Hotel, where she also honored past winners in the 34-year history of the award.

“This is a very special award for the Clark Foundation and for the Clark Sports Center, as it comes from our hearts,” Clark said. “Tres Loeffler absolutely embodies the three qualities that this award seeks to honor—outstanding sportsmanship, inspired leadership and caring service.”

Loeffler graduated from Cooperstown Central School in 1994. He has coached all levels of Little League, helped construct the baseball clubhouse in Hartwick, coached Cooperstown Youth Football for 10 years, served as vice president of Youth Football 2014-2021 and co-developed the Cooperstown Youth Football flag football program.

“His advocacy at the school board for Cooperstown’s football program when it was on their agenda to be cut in 2020 was instrumental in saving it,” Clark said.