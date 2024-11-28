Advertisement. Advertise with us

(Photo provided)

Loeffler Receives 2024 Fetterman Award

COOPERSTOWN—Tres Loeffler is this year’s Patrick C. Fetterman Award winner. This award is given annually by the Clark Foundation and the Clark Sports Center in memory of Patrick C. Fetterman, longtime associate director of the ACC Gymnasium. Recipients are honored for their dedication to serving local youth, especially in the area of athletics. Jane Forbes Clark announced the winner at a reception on Tuesday, October 15 at The Otesaga Resort Hotel, where she also honored past winners in the 34-year history of the award.

“This is a very special award for the Clark Foundation and for the Clark Sports Center, as it comes from our hearts,” Clark said. “Tres Loeffler absolutely embodies the three qualities that this award seeks to honor—outstanding sportsmanship, inspired leadership and caring service.”

Loeffler graduated from Cooperstown Central School in 1994. He has coached all levels of Little League, helped construct the baseball clubhouse in Hartwick, coached Cooperstown Youth Football for 10 years, served as vice president of Youth Football 2014-2021 and co-developed the Cooperstown Youth Football flag football program.

“His advocacy at the school board for Cooperstown’s football program when it was on their agenda to be cut in 2020 was instrumental in saving it,” Clark said.

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

Clark Foundation Grants Support for Continued HAB Testing by BFS

Biological Field Station Research Support Specialist Holly Waterfield conducts harmful algal bloom testing on Otsego Lake in Cooperstown. (Photo provided) Clark Foundation Grants Support forContinued HAB Testing by BFS ONEONTA Generous new grants from The Clark Foundation will allow researchers at SUNY Oneonta’s Biological Field Station in Cooperstown to continue to monitor and study the presence of harmful algal blooms on Otsego Lake, just in time for the summer season. Earlier this spring, The Clark Foundation Board of Directors approved a grant with two components to the State University at Oneonta Foundation: a grant of $100,000.00 payable over two years…

Ruggles Champs Discuss Contest

Ruggles Champs Discuss Contest By WRILEY NELSONCOOPERSTOWN The 146th Ruggles Essay Competition was held at Cooperstown Central School on April 14. Like their predecessors for a century and a half, each member of the junior class wrote a 600-800 word essay. The written works are judged for originality, grammar and vivid language use. Each English class sends finalists to the all-school competition after a preliminary oral performance. First- and second-place winners are selected by a committee of teachers, community members and former victors after a second round of judging based on oratory in front of the entire school.…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-21-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, JUNE 21 Learn ‘What Is A Healthy Lake’ With Dr. Kiyoko Yokota BE INFORMED – 7-8 p.m. Associate Professor of Limnology Dr. Kiyoko Yokota presents “What Is a Healthy Lake?” The lecture discusses basic lake biology with a focus on the physical and biological factors that determine the quality of water found in a water body. Free, open to all. Community Room, Clark Sports Center, Cooperstown. (607) 547-4488 or visit occainfo.org/calendar/be-informed-lecture-series-what-is-a-healthy-lake/ BLOOD DRIVE – 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Save up to three lives with the American Red Cross. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown.…