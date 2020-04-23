Lois H. Downin, 80 Nov. 13, 1939-April 21, 2020

IN MEMORIAM

LAURENS – Lois H. Downin, 80, passed away April 21, 2020, at her home.

She was born Nov. 13, 1939, in Worcester, the daughter of John and Marion (Catherine) Riese.

Lois worked at A.O. Fox Hospital in Oneonta as an EKG/EEG Technician.

She married John E. Downin in Houston, Texas.

Lois is survived by her children, Harold and Annette Southworth, Worcester, and Pamela and Jim McCoy, Worcester; step-sons, Dale and Jean Downin, and Chris and Penny Downin, all of Franklin; 15 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; siblings, John Riese, Ellenville, and Carolyn Whitley, Jacksonville, N.C.; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.

She was predeceased by her husband, John on Jan. 8, 2015; her daughter, Penny Southworth on Dec. 17, 2019; and two sisters, Roena and Pat.

A private graveside service for immediate family will be held at the Maple Grove Cemetery in Worcester. She will be interred with her husband, John, and daughter, Penny.

Donations may be made to the Worcester Emergency Squad, PO Box 191, Worcester, NY 12197

