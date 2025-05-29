Advertisement. Advertise with us

Letter from Paul H. Lord

With Kudos to the Otsego Land Trust

The Otsego Land Trust’s work at Brookwood Point was on display for competitors and staff accommodating the 2025 General Clinton Regatta.

The new boardwalk is broad and elegant, providing a unique perspective on one of the few wetlands remaining along Otsego Lake’s shoreline.

The pier is fully functional but unobtrusive. The view of Kingfisher Tower across the lake is phenomenal. Paddlers, using all manner of craft, will make use of this facility for decades.

If possible, Otsego Lake just became a bit more beautiful. Take a walk and see it for yourself.

Paul H. Lord
Lt. Col., USMC (Ret)
Cooperstown

Posted

Tags

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Related Articles

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-06-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for TUESDAY, JUNE 6 Share Your Stories Of Baseball In Oneonta BASEBALL STORIES – 6-8 p.m. Local fans are invited to share their stories about Oneonta’s baseball history. Hosted by Bob Brzozowski and Chris Vredenburg at the Oneonta History Center, 183 Main Street, Oneonta. (607) 432-0960 or visit oneontahistory.org/visit/ PLANTING – 1-4 p.m. Join Otsego Land Trust to beautify the gardens at Brookwood Point, 6000 New York 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547.2366 or visit otsegooutdoors.org/event/volunteer-day-at-brookwood-gardens/…

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: 06-04-23

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for SUNDAY, JUNE 4 Pride Festival at Barnyard Swing FAMILY PRIDE DAY  – Noon to 3 p.m. Celebrate Pride month with a festival featuring face painting, spin art, fossil safari and much more, presented by The Barnyard Swing, 4604 State Highway 28, Milford. Visit otsegopridealliance.org/events/ PLANTING – 1-4 p.m. Join Otsego Land Trust to beautify the gardens at Brookwood Point, 6000 New York State 80, Cooperstown. (607) 547-2366 or visit otsegooutdoors.org/event/volunteer-day-at-brookwood-gardens/…

Bishop: Perspective on Brookwood Point

As a member of the small group of concerned locals who blocked the sale of part of that property to a private developer in 2008, I’ve watched events unfolding since then with great interest. Now I want to share details I believe have been conspicuously absent from the public discussion.…