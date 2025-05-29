Letter from Paul H. Lord

With Kudos to the Otsego Land Trust

The Otsego Land Trust’s work at Brookwood Point was on display for competitors and staff accommodating the 2025 General Clinton Regatta.

The new boardwalk is broad and elegant, providing a unique perspective on one of the few wetlands remaining along Otsego Lake’s shoreline.

The pier is fully functional but unobtrusive. The view of Kingfisher Tower across the lake is phenomenal. Paddlers, using all manner of craft, will make use of this facility for decades.

If possible, Otsego Lake just became a bit more beautiful. Take a walk and see it for yourself.

Paul H. Lord

Lt. Col., USMC (Ret)

Cooperstown