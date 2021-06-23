Lorraine E. Vesely, 79 Aug. 19, 1941 – Jun. 20, 2021

In Memoriam

A lifetime of love, laughter, music and memories has been successfully completed for Lorraine E. Vesely (nee Dougherty) on June 20, 2021. At 79 years old, Lorraine still radiated sunlight from her beautiful face, and held that sense of humor that will always be remembered by those who loved her. And there are many of us.

Born to John (Jack) and Anna Dougherty on August 19, 1941 in Brooklyn, Lorraine spent her childhood on Long Island with her siblings Marcella, twins Robert (Bobby) and Roberta, and later, Dolores and Richard. The family moved around often, from the projects to a Quonset hut out east by the beach, and the memories she shared always included those siblings. Life on Long Island in the 40s and 50s was difficult for such a large family, especially while her Mother suffered from debilitating Multiple Sclerosis (a disease that would plague her family, later including Lorraine herself). Being blessed with a vivid imagination and the talent to bring it to life, Lorraine held a solid position as a “Dougherty Girl”, and was a force of determination, a source of organization, and wanted only happiness for herself and her family as she awaited adulthood and a life to call her own.

That life was granted when she met Edward Vesely, and they married in March, 1966. Lorraine always talked about how madly in love she was, and how (nearly) perfect her life became after having her children Eric and Heather. She kept a magazine-ready home, always had the martini ready for her hard working husband, and found happiness and contentment in suburban Lindenhurst, Long Island. And boy, could the woman sing! She was blessed with a bass timbre, and anyone who knew her will remember

Scotch and soda, mud in your eye /baby do I feel high, oh me oh my

or

Lay your head upon my pillow/hold your warm and tender body close to mine/feel the whisper of the raindrops/falling soft against the window/and make believe you love me one more time…for the Good Times

Jumping years ahead, Lorraine and Eddie would sell their Lindenhurst home, and take off in their glamorous RV to adventure America. They traveled to many places, but Lorraine would not be happy until she had a permanent home, one to decorate and make their own. They would finally settle in Sebastian, Florida, enjoying a life of retirement, until one day when breast cancer and marital separation caused yet another life change.

Lorraine would move Upstate to be nearer to her sisters and their families, and credited that move with saving her life and healing her heart. Now on her own, she would begin life again, on her terms, at her own pace. Each challenge of her life had been met with that determination, organization and wit she was born with many years ago. Independence, living her own way, laughing at the silly things we do to ourselves…all these strengths allowed Lorraine to continue spreading that sunshine that we all saw in her, taking a little of it home with us after every memorable visit. And we cherish every moment spent in her presence, and will always remember The Good Times.

Lorraine is survived by her children Eric (Leslie) Vesely and Heather (David) Bowen, her loved-beyond-measure Grandsons Mathew Vesely and Brayden Bowen, husband Edward Vesely, sister Marcella (Sonny) Stillman, nephews Peter Peterson, Mitchell Mann, Brian Dougherty, and nieces Colleen Bolton, Suzanne Dougherty and Cathleen Mann (her favorite)…

Lorraine has given the gift of her body to Scientific Research and Education, therefore there will be no services. A Celebration of her Life will be held at a later date. We ask that you please donate to Helios Hospice Care. Their mission and services are needed by us all at some point, and the care, support and understanding of the end-of-life process they provide has proven invaluable.

