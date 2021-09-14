Lorraine Patton July 05, 1935 – September 06, 2021

In Memoriam

Oneonta – V. Lorraine Patten, 86, passed to be the Lord on September 6, 2021 at home surrounded by her family.

She was born July 5, 1935 in Oneonta, the daughter of Charles and Catherine (Pendergast) Easley.

After graduating from Oneonta High School, Lorraine never had the need to venture out of her hometown and it was there that she met and married Frank Patten on August 16, 1953, the love of her life.

The Patten house was a hub, a gathering place for family, friends and neighbors. Their door was always open and all were welcome. Lorraine loved being mom and grandma. She provided for more than just her family; a fond memory of all the neighborhood children was the Patten’s bucket of quarters, ready for the ice cream truck for all to get a summer’s treat. Lorraine enjoyed taking pottery classes at SUCO, a hobby she was quite gifted at. One of her favorite past-times were out gallivanting with her best friends finding treasures at antique shops. In more recent years, meeting the Golden Guernsey Girls for a daily cup of coffee and all their special celebrations. Fun fact, as a child Lorraine was a proud member of the Civil Air Patrol, her post was at the Oneonta Armory.

She is survived by her children, Wayne Patten, Darlene Patten, Frank “Skip” Patten Jr., Dorene “Beanie” (Michael) Senseney; son-in-law, John O’Brien; grandchildren, Daniel Byam and his father, Floyd, Daniel (Allison) O’Brien, Sean (Lyndsey) O’Brien, Meghan (Matthew) Steward, Cody (Abby) Losie, Morgan Losie, Calla (Austin) Toomey; her great-grandchildren whom she adored, Cammille, Ellie, Sawyer, Everlee, Owen and Micah; her siblings, Gwendolyn Nichols, Penny (Robert) Barber; and all her many beloved nieces and nephews.

She was predeceased by her husband, Frank; her daughter, Rita O’Brien; sister, Dolores and her husband, Charles Collins; brother-in-law, Martin and his wife, Gina Patton; sisters-in-law, Agnes DeShaw and Flora Patten.

A memorial service will be 2:00 p.m., Sunday, September 19, 2021 at the First Presbyterian Church, 296 Main St., Oneonta, with the Rev. Mark Montfort officiating.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the First Presbyterian Church or the charity of your choice.

Arrangements are with Lewis, Hurley & Pietrobono Funeral Home.