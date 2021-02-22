Home › AllOTSEGO | Breaking News › LUCKY SOARS! LUCKY SOARS! 02/22/2021 AllOTSEGO, Breaking News LUCKY SOARS! Lucky, the red-tail hawk clipped by a vehicle on I-88 last Tuesday, is released at noon today at Riddell State Park at Exit 17, by Charlie Koop, who with his wife Dori, both wildlife rehabilitators, tended the bird back to health at their their Town of Pittsfield home/refuge. Watching in the background, from left, are Dorry, Sheriff’s Sgt. Mike Stolter and state Conservation Officer Russ Fetterman. Also present was Maureen Richter, Goodyear Lake, who saw Lucky stricken on I-88 and called for help. (Ian Austin/AllOTSEGO.com) CLICK TO READ OF LUCKY’S NARROW ESCAPE