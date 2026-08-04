Kristin Luke has practiced at Bassett Healthcare Network since 2010, the entirety of her career as a nurse practitioner. (Photo provided)

Luke Honored with Bassett’s APC Award of Excellence

HERKIMER—Kristin Luke, FNP-C, a nurse practitioner who specializes in endocrinology, has been honored with Bassett Healthcare Network’s 2026 Advanced Practice Clinician Award of Excellence.

This award is one of the highest recognitions Bassett gives to its caregivers, officials said. It recognizes outstanding practitioners who demonstrate clinical acumen, show their commitment to teaching and fostering knowledge, and inspire others through leadership, community involvement, and advocacy.

According to a press release issued July 30, in her nomination for the award, Luke was applauded for the compassion she shows her patients, listening to them and educating them on their condition and treatment options, above and beyond what is expected. She is often seen in clinic with a warm smile and positive energy and has been spotted in her office, still at work, long after the clinic has closed for the day.

“I am honored that my peers selected me for this award,” said Luke. “Simply to be nominated was a pleasant surprise, but then to win was so unexpected. I am so grateful for this recognition.”

“I was happy to learn Kristin Luke was given this well-deserved award. I’ve seen first-hand how good a clinician she is. She is a strong advocate for her patients, a passionate teacher of the next generation of healthcare providers, and a great communicator, who provides clear information to those she speaks with,” said Juan Delgado Hurtado, MD, MPH, division chief of Diabetes, Endocrinology and Metabolism for Bassett Healthcare Network. “We are lucky she is part of Bassett Healthcare Network and the endocrinology team, and look forward to continuing to learn from her.”

Luke has practiced at Bassett Healthcare Network since 2010, the entirety of her career as a nurse practitioner. Prior to earning her nurse practitioner degree from the State University of New York Institute of Technology (now SUNY Polytechnic Institute) in Utica, she worked as a registered nurse, specializing in dialysis, at the now-closed St. Luke’s Hospital in Utica. She enjoyed providing specialized care as an RN, so she carried that passion with her as her career advanced.

Endocrinology is the medical field that deals with hormones and the network of glands and organs that store and produce them. Hormones influence or control a wide range of human functions, including growth, metabolism, sleep, and mood.

Luke practices primarily at Bassett Herkimer Specialty Services and the majority of the patients she sees are living with diabetes. According to the press release, diabetes is often a chronic condition, requiring long-term management, in which the patient’s body does not properly process glucose, otherwise known as sugar, due to issues concerning the body’s production insulin. As a result, sugar can build up in the bloodstream, which can lead to serious health issues.

There are three main types of diabetes. Type 1 diabetes is caused by an autoimmune response, where the body’s immune system attacks itself. These patients must take insulin daily. Type 2 diabetes, the most common form, is diagnosed when a patient’s body develops insulin resistance and no longer maintains normal blood sugar levels without monitoring and intervention. Lifestyle changes like increasing activity and eating healthier can be key. The third type of diabetes is gestational diabetes, impacting some patients during pregnancy.

“Diabetes is very much a disease of self-management. It is rewarding to me when I can give my patients the tools they need, help them grasp new concepts, and watch them follow through. Sometimes it can take a while, but when they get a little movement in the direction of better controlled blood sugar, it can help them stay on track and continue,” said Luke. “Success builds on seeing success.”

The APC Award of Excellence honorees receive a $10,000.00 award to be donated to the Bassett Healthcare Network-affiliated charitable causes of their choice. Luke elected to support Bassett’s K-9 Security Program, which helps fund the care and training of the network’s K-9 officers; the Fieldstone Assistance Fund, which provides financial support to Bassett employees facing unforeseen hardship; the Bassett Medical Center Patient Assistance Fund, which does the same for patients during their treatments; and the New York Center for Agricultural Medicine and Health, a non-profit affiliate of Bassett that promotes the wellbeing of farmers and agricultural workers by addressing and preventing occupational injuries and illnesses.