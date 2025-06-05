Participants in the Cherry Valley Outdoor Games demonstrate their skills in traditional lumberjack tasks, such as chopping, sawing and climbing. (Photo provided)

Lumberjacks and Lumberjills Headed to Cherry Valley Next Week

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

CHERRY VALLEY

Logs will roll, axes will fly and chain saws will roar when the eighth Cherry Valley Outdoor Games gets underway next weekend, June 13-15, on Cherry Valley’s Alden Field.

Organized since 2017 by Nathan and Holly Waterfield—with a hiatus in 2020 due to the COVID-19 pandemic—the games feature lumberjack and lumberjill competitions, archery shoots, log loading, and a skid steer rodeo, among other contests.

Lumberjack games featured at the Cherry Valley Outdoor Games are competitive events where participants demonstrate their skills in traditional lumberjack tasks such as chopping, sawing and climbing. Events include axe throwing, log rolling, boom running, and speed climbing, showcasing both physical strength and technical skill.

“This event was founded by my wife Holly and I, and we were supported by organization vice president Jeff Stiles. Numerous volunteers and support from the Town and Village of Cherry Valley made the event possible,” Waterfield recalled.

“In our first year, we hosted the inaugural STIHL Timbersports Women’s Division National Championships, which included 36 women. Additionally, 40 men competed in the Open Lumberjack Competition,” he said. “We never know how many attendees there actually are because it is free admission. We estimate 1,000 spectators came to the first event.”

Waterfield has been competing in the sport since 2003 and has been hosting professional-level competitions since 2006. He and Holly met at a collegiate-level competition in his first year participating.

“I was a three-sport athlete in high school,” Waterfield said, “and when I went to university for forestry, the club sport of Woodsman’s Team seemed really interesting and different.”

According to Cherry Valley Outdoor Games organizer Nathan Waterfield, the three board jigger competition is a favorite of spectators. (Photo provided)

Lumberjack sports have a tradition stretching back more than 100 years, originating from the skills of traditional lumberjacks. This history adds to the appeal of the sport, which attracts young and old competitors alike, according to Waterfield.

“Our youngest competitor in the Lumberjack and Jill competition was 16. Our oldest competitor was 72.”

Waterfield estimates that more than 100 people compete each year in the various events.

“While the lumberjack and lumberjill competitions headline the event, we have had a cornhole tournament hosted by American Glory Cornhole (Jeremy Seeley) and a car show each year, plus a few 5Ks, and a strongman competition.

“The archery shoot is back this year, along with live musical accompaniment, which was new in 2024,” Waterfield said.

When asked what event was most popular with audiences, Waterfield replied, “To each their own, but oftentimes it is the three board jigger, where athletes chop a block mounted 12 feet in the air using a method of scaffolding called springboards. Otherwise, many people like the open modified hotsaw, in which athletes use custom built “chainsaws” powered by motorcycle or snowmobile engines weighing 60 pounds with 60 horsepower.”

Waterfield said attendance is determined by Mother Nature—from 1,500 to 10,000, depending on the weather.

Despite the growing popularity of competitive lumberjack games, Waterfield admitted that this year has been a bit of a struggle.

“It has been a challenging year for our organization with fundraising,” he explained. “Our organization has made a lot of infrastructure improvements over the years to Alden Field, where the event takes place, and one of the first—the competition stage—is currently being rebuilt by our amazing volunteers.

“This is a big expense,” he continued, “but thanks to Bruce Hall Corp., it is more affordable than [it would have been]. Our biggest year for the event was 2019, when an estimated 10,000 spectators attended the event over three days. Since then, we have been trying to get our momentum going to reach those numbers, but decreased administrative volunteers, costs of doing business, and other challenges in a post-pandemic world make it challenging.

“That being said, things are looking bright for the future,” Waterfield added.

The Waterfields must raise approximately $40,000.00 each year in order to organize and hold the event, along with supporting in-kind donations.

The event’s major sponsors this year include KLEIS Equipment, STIHL, LIUNA (Laborers International Union of North America) and Stocking Stalls Septic Tank Service.

“Also coming up big this year are AllOtsego and Sam Smith’s Boat Yard and Rentals,” Waterfield said.

Other recurring event sponsors include: Bruce Hall Corp., Casella Waste Systems, Barrett’s Transmission, Farm Credit East, Tracy’s Law Office, Ziggy’s Welding, Highstreet-Gates Cole Insurance, Gridley Excavating, Fly Creek Auto Repair, Bayside Inn and Marina, and Barnett Forest Products.

“Beyond that, we have anonymous supporters and many co-event sponsors important to our success,” Waterfield said.

“Many of these sponsors are not concerned with the marketing exposure they receive from their support,” Waterfield explained. “Rather, they are genuinely happy to enable a great event for our regional community. This motivates me personally, along with all of our volunteer staff.”

Alden Field is located at 2 Genesee Street, Cherry Valley. The full schedule of this year’s Cherry Valley Outdoor Games can be found at cherryvalleyoutdoorgames.com.