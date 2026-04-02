Pictured above is last year’s U12 Girls Otsego United Soccer team. Front row, from left: Lucy Ketchum, Rosalie Foster, Meara Foster, Meadow Spencer, Hadley Schallert, Quinn Amos, Madison Nagelschmidt, Isabel Sheldon, and Elizabeth Yeske. Back row: coach Stacie Haynes, Josie Congdon, Genevieve Demma, Gabby Green, Alida Hall, Phoebe Coughlan, Nyssa Alden, and coach Aaron Hall. Not pictured: coach Lucas Spencer. (Photo by Nancy Hall)

Otsego United Soccer Kicks Off Season with 120 Local Players

(Graphic provided)

By JAQUELYN CARLO

SUNY Institute for Local News

COOPERSTOWN

The Otsego United Spring Soccer program is officially in full swing, bringing together 120 area youth for a season of competitive play and skill development. Under the leadership of organizer Chris Grady, the program features approximately 25 certified coaches and a dedicated group of volunteers.

Originally known as the Cooperstown Soccer Club, the organization was rebranded as Otsego United Soccer last year, complete with a new logo to reflect its evolving identity. The program serves a wide range of age groups, including U8 co-ed (players born in 2018-2019) and U10 (2016-2017), U12 (2014-2015), and U14 (2012-2013) teams for both boys and girls, as well as U16 and U17 (2009-2011) boys teams.

To facilitate practices and home games, the club maintains deep roots in the community.

“We have long-standing partnerships with the Clark Sports Center and the Cooperstown Central School for field access to practice and hold our home games,” Grady said.

The spring schedule, which runs from April through June, sees teams competing in various regional leagues. The U8 co-ed teams participate in a 4×4 league in Whitesboro, while the U12, U14 and U16 teams compete in the Broome County Soccer League. The U17 boys represent the club in the Capital District Youth Soccer League.

As a registered 501c3 nonprofit organization, Otsego United relies heavily on its community network.

“All of our coaches and board members are generally parents of current and former players,” Grady said.

The program prioritizes coaching education to ensure a high-quality experience for players. On March 9, the club hosted its second U.S. Soccer coach certification course at Cooperstown Central School. The organization covers the costs for those seeking certification, offering parents a professional pathway to engage with their children’s athletic development.

“In the coming years, we are looking to continue to welcome more parents and interested volunteers to become U.S. Soccer Certified Coaches,” Grady said. “The continued addition of new coaches and volunteers will help sustain our club into the future.”

While registration for the current spring season is closed and teams are finalized, Grady encourages families to look toward future opportunities. Practices are scheduled to begin in April.

Grady acknowledged the following volunteers for their commitment to the program: Matt Grady, Connor Carey, Lucas Spencer, Aaron Hall, Edmund Brown, Garth Brown, Stacie Haynes, Geoff Foster, Gawayne Headley, Jim Price, Daphne Monie, Natalia McPherson, Tavar McQueen, Holly Waterfield, Josh Greenman, Andy Demma, Will Walker, Matt Hazzard, Erin Smith, Bren Miosek, Allen Ruffles and Marcie Foster.

This story was created by student reporters through the OnNY Community Media Lab, a program of SUNY Oneonta and the SUNY Institute for Local News.