LWV Announces School Board Candidates’ Debate on May 13

COOPERSTOWN—The League of Women Voters of the Cooperstown Area will hold a candidates’ debate for the three open seats on the Cooperstown Central School District Board of Education on May 13. The event will be held at the Cooperstown Central School Jr./Sr. High School cafeteria at 7 p.m.

There are six candidates running for the school board: Padraic MacLeish, Matthew Monahan, Mary Beth Murdock, Keith Parr, Anthony Scalici and William Streck. Monahan and Scalici are incumbent.

Maureen Murray, a member of the Cooperstown Area LWV, will moderate the event. The school board elections are non-partisan; candidates do not run as members of a party.

On Election Day, May 21, voters will also vote on the 2024-2025 district budget, a school bus lease proposition and the Public Library Tax Proposition. The budget for 2024-2025 is available on the district website, at https://www.cooperstowncs.org/documents/budget/2024-2024-budget-documents/610257.

The election will be held at Cooperstown High School, 39 Linden Avenue, from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Any citizen 18 years of age or older who has been a resident of the district for 30 days preceding the election is qualified to vote. Absentee ballots are available at the district office by contacting Maria Field at (607) 547-5364.