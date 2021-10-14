M-W-P to open new show Saturday about fashion creations made of paper

STAFF REPORT • Special to www.AllOTSEGO.com

Full-scale masterpieces, representing more than 500 years of fashion, history and artifice, expressed in paper by celebrated contemporary Belgian artist Isabelle de Borchgrave, will be showcased in “Fashioning Art from Paper,” opening Saturday, Oct. 17, in the Munson-Williams-Proctor Institute in Utica.

Through her manipulation of paper and paint, de Borchgrave fashions meticulously detailed reinterpretations of historic garments found in early European paintings and collections from around the world. Her work includes representations of the Renaissance finery of the Medici family, gowns worn by Queen Elizabeth I and creations of the grand courtiers of the 19th and 20th centuries.

De Borchgrave is a painter by training and uses paper and hand painting to reimagine historic fashions. Her collections have been shown internationally.

Munson-Williams is the only northeast American venue for this extended tour.

“Isabelle’s works have amazed audiences all over the world and we are honored and excited to be able to present these extraordinary works of art for our community,” said M-W-P President and CEO Anna D’Ambrosio.

The multimedia exhibit of nearly 100 hand-crafted paper artworks will relive elements of history, including the Italian Renaissance in Florence, the magic of the Ballets Russes (Russian Ballet) in Paris, and the flapper style of the 1920s Jazz Age.

The exhibition is international in scope and includes de Borchgrave’s works that draw inspiration from designs by Léon Bakst (Russian, 1866-1924), Giorgio de Chirico (Italian, 1888-1978) and Pablo Picasso (Spanish, 1881-1973), as well as her Kaftans series, inspired by the Silk Road textiles of Central Asia.

The exhibit is a perfect combination of fashion, history, contemporary art, and dazzling technique.

“Isabelle de Borchgrave: Fashioning Art from Paper” is on view through Jan. 9.

This exhibition has been organized by Dixon Gallery and Gardens, Memphis, in cooperation with Isabelle de Borchgrave Studio.

Munson-Williams-Proctor is at 310 Genesee St. in Utica.

Call 315-797-0000 or go to mwpai.org for more information.