Timothy Edward Etter, 74 January 11, 1947 ~ September 8, 2021

In Memoriam

EDMESTON – A man who was a lover of life: passionate, devoted, creative, articulate, genuine, an inquisitive intellectual who pursued all his endeavors with great zeal.

Tim was born in Ft. Lauderdale, Florida; a graduated from Marcellus High School, NY where he had been a proud member of the wrestling team. He received his BA from SUNY Geneseo.

Tim’s professional career included employment by the Syracuse DSO for over 20 years and Madison Cty. ARC. He also worked as a real estate agent. His greatest love was nature photography. He was proud to be the sole proprietor of “The Image Makers Photography Gallery and Frame Shop. Tim’s artistic capabilities in Photography have been exhibited in numerous galleries and exhibitions in Central New York: including The Cazenovia Artisans, and Gallery 54 in Skaneateles, NY.

Tim was a collector and curator of many things, thoroughly enjoying the history of the towns he had resided in and many of the artifacts he collected over the years. He and his beloved wife, Ann, studied pottery together at Munson Williams Proctor Arts Institute. They have continued to pursue this interest in their own pottery studio.

By being a lover of life, Tim was naturally drawn to people. Their interests and well- being became his interest. Tim was an excellent listener and communicator, who willingly took on research projects for the benefit of others and for his own education.

With all this being shared, it’s obvious that Tim would also be a gourmand and a fantastic cook, who loved to plan menu’s and peruse the grocery aisles.

Tim was gentle, kind, loving, whose humor tickled many. He was a man who brought great joy to us all.

Tim’s loving wife, Ann; his son, Bill and fiancé’, Liz King, his brother Tom and niece and nephew, and closest friends will carry his memory in their heats.

Funeral arrangements under the guidance of the Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston, NY.