Mac Benton Is Joining Cooperstown Distillery

Trustee Resigns From Elections Post

COOPERSTOWN – MacGuire Benton announced a few minutes ago he is resigning as assistant Democratic elections commissioner at the Otsego County Board of Elections to join Cooperstown Distillery.

Benton, a Cooperstown village trustee, said he’s joining the growing company as the New York Brand Ambassador, working on strategic sales to expand the distillery’s brands across the Empire State.

He said he will continue to live in Cooperstown, “and plan on continuing my service to the village.”