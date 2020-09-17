MacMILLAN: Vote Newcomer Robbins As Trustee

LETTER from DR. ROGER MACMILLAN
Elect Newcomer
Robbins As Trustee
To the Editor:
I wish to strongly endorse and support the candidacy of Mary Margaret Robbins for village trustee in the coming election.
A certified and licensed pharmacist, many will recall her from the years she spent working at the CVS pharmacy when it was located on Main Street. Having been a resident of Cooperstown for many years, she has the vision and dedication to conserve our heritage.
Despite her most recent health challenges, Mary Margaret has consistently had a smile on her face. Helping her in that regard has been her loyal companion and supporter Dodger, whom she rescued from our animal shelter. She is thoughtful, approachable, intelligent, and a good listener of all opinions –
NO hidden agendas!
Mary Margaret is fully aware of the significant local issues that demand our village’s government attention. She is a focused candidate possessing the common sense to work together in seeking appropriate solution.
DR. ROGER MacMILLAN
Cooperstown