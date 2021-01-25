Maddy Griffiths, 88; ‘Grandma’ To Many In Burlington Area

BURLINGTON FLATS – Madeline Haight (Ballard) Griffiths, 88, who was like a grandma to many children in the Burlington Flats area, passed away Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, at Fox Hospital, surrounded by her family.

Madeline (Maddy) loved children and her home became a lighthouse for many children and families in need. She babysat many children in Burlington Flats who considered her a grandma. Maddy never received her driver’s license, but she had many friends who made her life very full.

She was born on Jan. 9, 1933, in Beacon, to Charles and Jennie Haight. She was an only child, but due to war and life circumstances, she grew up with the Glass family, who treated her as their own.

It was through her time with the Glasses that she grew in faith and love for family and children. Later on she worked in various roles as an aide or maid, in addition to tending children.

She married Alvin J Ballard on Dec. 8, 1953 and they had four children. Robert Ballard (Janice) of Fishkill, Terry Ballard (Eugenia) of Newburgh, Timothy Ballard (deceased), and Joy Ballard Miller (Arthur) of Burlington Flats. They divorced in 1971.

She became involved in the Nazarene Church in Fishkill where she met the love of her life William E Griffiths and they married Feb. 25, 1972. Bill had three children Marylynn Griffiths Caton of Florida, Bruce Griffiths (deceased), and Wayne Griffiths of Pennsylvania. Her immediate grandchildren and great grandchildren are Mandy Miller Cornick (Brayson and Keaton) of Ballston Spa, Jared Miller (Keiosha, Kinley and Karsen) of New Hartford, Erin Ballard Campoy (Robert and Reid) of Boulder Creek, Calif., and her precious Cameron Moriarty.

She was predeceased by her husband William Griffiths on March 2, 1990, and her son Timothy Ballard in February 1996.

On Aug. 5, 1979, she and Bill relocated to Burlington Flats, to be near their dear friends Harold and Sarah Haycock. They were very active in their faith communities. They served with the Assembly of God Church in Cooperstown and, following Bill’s death, she became a member of the Burlington Flats Baptist Church. She faithfully prayed, served, and loved her church family as well as many in the missions field.

Maddy didn’t have many earthly possessions however she lived a very grateful life and she loved many simple things. She collected teapots and lighthouses, she loved her daughters cooking and her own watergate salad is a cherished recipe. She loved hearing her daughter sing, feeling her son-in-law’s hug and prayed fiercely for the salvation of her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Despite her declining health she continued to bless others by sending cards and making daily phone calls. She loved others well and felt very blessed and encouraged by the smallest acts of kindness.

On Jan. 9, 2018, Chase Nursing Home in New Berlin, became her home. She loved the friends she made during her time there.

Her greatest love was her best friend Jesus. Her faith was inspiring to many and her legacy will be lived on through her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren and all the lives she’s touched. She faithfully gave to shine God’s light and love and her greatest wish is for everyone to know the life saving power of the cross.

Calling hours will be 6-9 p.m. Friday, Jan. 29, at the Burlington Flats Baptist Church, 101 Arnold Road. Masks are required, and other COVID will be followed. The funeral will be at 10 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 30, at the church with Pastor Jay Henderson officiating. Interment will be in the spring in Burlington Flats Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Maddy asked that donations be made in support of the Anderson’s or Arensen’s missions. Checks may be made payable to the Burlington Flats Baptist Church 101 Arnold Road Burlington Flats, NY 13315. Place Anderson or Arensen in memo line.

Funeral services will be livestreamed. To view the livestream, visit the Burlington Flats Baptist Church Facebook page, and follow the link to the streaming services.

Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston, NY. To send condolences, visit www.delkerterryfh.com or Delker and terry Funeral Home on Facebook.