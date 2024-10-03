SQSPCA Licensed Veterinary Technician Avalon Kubis and Veterinary Assistant Ryan Banks spend time with Belle as she recuperates at the animal shelter. (Photo provided)

Male Great Dane Succumbs to Illness; Female Still Improving

By DARLA M. YOUNGS

COOPERSTOWN

One of two badly emaciated Great Danes rescued by local law enforcement in the Town of Milford on September 3 has died following emergency surgery for gastric dilatation-volvulus at Upstate Veterinary Specialties in Latham, according to Susquehanna Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Executive Director Stacie Haynes.

The second dog is currently under the care of SQSPCA medical staff and is holding her own.

The dogs—Oscar, a male, estimated to be almost two years old, and Belle, a nine-month-old female—weighed just 54 pounds and 29.6 pounds respectively when seized by law enforcement. Their heads were wider than their hips; no body fat and every rib clearly visible. A healthy, full-grown male Great Dane should tip the scales between 140-175 pounds. A healthy female at nine months should weigh between 85-125 pounds. The body of a third dog was also found on the premises, in a state of advanced decomposition.

“The road to recovery for Oscar and Belle will be long,” Haynes cautioned earlier this month. “Severely emaciated dogs can face a number of problems as a result of and in addition to malnutrition, including dehydration, skin conditions, organ or neurological compromise, anemia, osteoarthritis, a suppressed immune system, and chronic pain. They can develop gastrointestinal problems, leading to diarrhea, loss of appetite, vomiting and bloat.”

The pair of Great Danes was transported by SQSPCA staff on September 3 to the Cornell University Companion Animal Hospital in Ithaca, where they received emergency treatment including intravenous fluids to correct their severe dehydration. They were kept in Ithaca overnight before being admitted to the animal shelter. Fifteen days later, Oscar began exhibiting signs of bloat and was immediately moved to the medical facility in Latham.

“Bloat is a concern for dogs of his breed, as Great Danes are prone to bloat, and the risk increases for those who have suffered from malnutrition as severe as Oscar’s case when they begin eating again,” Haynes explained.

Because of Oscar’s poor physical state overall, there were other issues impacting his recovery.

“Secondary to his body condition and the stress of the GDV, Oscar is suffering from a slow heart rate and dangerously low glucose levels,” Dr. Jennifer Lukovsky, the SQSPCA’s full-time veterinarian and director of veterinary services at the shelter said the day after Oscar’s surgery. “He must be monitored constantly and thus remains in a critical care unit at Upstate Veterinary Specialties for the time being. We’re taking it day by day.”

Lukovsky told Iron String Press on Monday, September 30 that Oscar put up a good fight for almost a week post-surgery, “but in the end his body could not recover from the stress of the surgery and the severity of his condition.”

“His organs started to fail him and his heart rate decreased,” Lukovsky said, “and although they did everything they could to support him, he could not pull through.”

SQSPCA officials remain cautiously optimistic regarding the progress thus far of Belle, the female Great Dane.

“Belle is slowly gaining weight, but we still have to be very careful. She is up to 35 pounds now and doing well—she wants to play and explore everything! We are still feeding her multiple times a day and checking bloodwork as needed,” Lukovsky said.

“Oscar and Belle have been our most difficult emaciation case to date, due to the severity of their condition,” Haynes said. “Our team knew when they arrived safely at our shelter that their road to recovery would not be easy.

“Every day has been, and will continue to be, a challenge for Belle,” Haynes said.

According to a media release issued by the Otsego County Sheriff’s Office, Whitney L. Bachanas was arrested and has been charged with abandonment of animals and failure to provide proper sustenance. Bachanas was set to appear in Milford Town Court on Tuesday, October 1.

“There were several animals in and around the residence that were found to be abandoned, malnourished and mistreated,” the report submitted by Deputy Joshua Feyerabend read. Two emaciated quail were also removed from the home, officials said, and the body of a third dog was also found on the premises, in a state of advanced decomposition.

Those wishing to support the efforts of the SQSPCA in general, or to donate toward costs associated with the care and medical expenses of Belle and Oscar, can do so at https://www.sqspca.org/support/.