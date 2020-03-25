Man Struck By Tractor Trailer In Schuyler Lake

SCHUYLER LAKE – A man was seriously injured after was struck by a tractor trailer driving on County Road 22 in Schuyler Lake.

According to Trooper Aga Dembinska, Troop C public information officer, a tractor trailer with a dump trailer was traveling east on County Road 22 when an adult male pedestrian entered the roadway and was struck by the vehicle. Troopers were dispatched to the scene at 1:44 p.m.

The pedestrian, who has not been named, was transported by Richfield Springs ambulance to St. Elizabeth Medical Center in Utica. Dembinska said the driver of the tractor trailer is cooperating with the State Police and at this time, does not appear to be at fault.

Members from the State Police Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Unit (CVEU) and members of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation (BCI) responded to the scene. Troopers were also assisted by Schuyler Lake and Richfield Springs Fire Departments and AMR ambulance.

The incident remains under investigation.