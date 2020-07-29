Marshall L. Aylesworth, 77; Electrician, NYSEG Retiree, IBEW Member

GARRATTSVILLE – Marshall Lee Aylesworth, 77, an IBEW member, Licensed Electrician and NYSEG retiree, passed away peacefully on July 25, 2020, at his home in Garrattsville.

Marshall was born on Oct. 22, 1942, in Leonardsville, the son of the late Raynard, and Irene (Gould) Aylesworth.

Marshall was a hard worker and took pride in his 33-year career with NYSEG. He was a member of the IBEW, was a Licensed Electrician, and owned Marshall’s Electric.

He was a talented builder who could fix anything, and used those talents to help others as a handyman, often not charging for his services.

He worked his “retirement” years at The Home Depot where he met his best friend, Marty (Dad) Nicholson of Medford. Marty said it best that Marshall could be a cantankerous, grumpy old man on the outside, but he was hiding a kind heart of gold on the inside. Over the years, Marshall enjoyed the company of many special “four legged children”, and leaves behind his beloved lap dog, Sidney.

Marshall is survived by his wife of 33 memorable years, Tracy (Atwell) Aylesworth, and also leaves behind a daughter Dawn (Jeff) Becker of Burlington Flats, son Daniel (Tami) Aylesworth of Rome, son Michael Aylesworth of Georgia, step-daughter Tyler (Thomas) Whiteman of Rome, and step-daughter Taber Korosec (Steven Hyink) of Amsterdam, with whom he shared a very special bond. Marshall will also be missed by his grandchildren Chad Becker, Justin Becker, Lacey (Chad) Stefanovich, Josh Aylesworth (Danielle Rose), Jonathan Aylesworth, Jeremy Aylesworth, Ian Butler, and Alexander Whiteman. In addition, he is survived by his other great grandchildren, as well as, many other loving family members and friends.

In respect for Marshall’s wishes, there will be no services. His family asks that you kindly consider a donation in his memory to your local humane society, or Helios Care 297 River Street Suite 1 Oneonta, NY 13820. The family would like to offer a special thank you to Ellen for the excellent care she provided him at home. Arrangements are with Delker and Terry Funeral Home 30 South Street Edmeston, NY. To send condolences, visit www.Delkerterryfh.com, or Delker and Terry Funeral Home on Facebook.