Martha S. Beals, 91; Family Associated With McEwan Hardware

COOPERSTOWN – Martha S. Beals, 91, of Cooperstown passed away Sunday afternoon, March 29, 2020, at Bassett Hospital as the result of a recent stroke.

She was born Nov. 12, 1928, in Danby, a daughter of Andrew J. and Marian (Page) Scott. Following her graduation from Ithaca High School, Martha was employed as a secretary in the dairy department at Cornell University. It was there she met Harlo Peabody Beals, Jr., a native of Cooperstown, and the two were united in marriage on Sept. 17, 1949, in Ithaca.

Following Harlo’s graduation from Cornell in 1950, Martha devoted her time to raising their family.

In 1969 the Beals family moved to Cooperstown when Harlo became a principal in the McEwan Hardware Corp. Martha worked for Arthur T. Peevers at his insurance agency, and later owned the Montgomery Ward Agency while also working as a bookkeeper and tax preparer on her own as well as for H&R Block.

During their years in Cooperstown, Martha attended the First Presbyterian Church and enjoyed playing bridge, both at the Clark Sports Center and The Otesaga.

Martha is survived by one son, Stephen L. Beals and Stacy of Cooperstown; one daughter, Susan M. Beals of Cuyler; a daughter-in-law, Kathie Beals of Parish; two foster daughters, Tina Parks and Dale Hendricks of Cooperstown and Nancy Parshall and her husband, Carl (“Pete”), of Morris; and13 grandchildren, Gabe Beals; Melanie Bobowski Wadenstein and her husband, Mattias, Jessica Bobowski, Elizabeth Soutar and her husband, Gordon, Sarah Roberts and her husband, Joseph, Kyle Beals and his wife, Brandy, Kory Beals and his wife, Kelly, Laurie Butts and her husband, John, Carrie Warner and Jamie Parson, Jillian LaBadia and her husband, Joey, Neil Parshall, Christine Gates and her husband, Dan, and Justin Young. Martha also enjoyed her 21 great grandchildren, Ronin Mooney and Tala MacKay, Margaret, Olivia, Caitlin, Emily and Adam Roberts; Jackson Beals; Wyatt and Allison Butts, Hailey James, Karli Warner and James and Madison Parson, Isabelle LaBadia; Jay, Shelly and Abby Gates; and Brandon, Madison and Melanie Young. Martha also has a sister-in-law, Ruth Scott, of Trumansburg, and several nieces and nephews and their children.

In addition to her parents, she was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Harlo, on July 28, 2014; a son, Kevin S. Beals who died Nov. 21, 2016; and a brother, Andrew J. Scott, Jr.

A graveside service will be held at a later date in Lakewood Cemetery, Cooperstown.

Memorial donations may be directed to the Cooperstown Fire Department, PO Box 1, Cooperstown, NY 13326, or to The Rotary Club of Cooperstown for the benefit of the Youth Exchange Program, PO Box 993, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.