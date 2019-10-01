Martin W. Miller, 97; Died Within Month Of Wife Of 70 Years

On Sept. 4, 1949, he was united in marriage to the former Ida Marie Bisconti in Saint Joseph’s Church, Little Falls. They made their home at his farm in Warren until the mid 1950s, moving to the hamlet of Warren and later Herkimer.

He was born on July 28, 1922, in the Town of Warren, son of the late Jacob and Adina Worner Miller. Warner, as he was known to all his friends, was raised and educated in Warren and Richfield Springs High School.

RICHFIELD SPRINGS – Within a month of his wife Ida , Martin Warner Miller, 97, passed away peacefully on Friday morning, Sept. 27, 2019, in Albany Medical Center, Albany. He had the peace and comfort of his loving family by his side.

From 1963 he had his own well drilling business and in 1966 went to work for Stark Electric in East Herkimer. In 1972, the couple moved back to the Town of Warren, where he owned and operated his own dairy farm with his sons for 17 years. Warner also operated a sawmill at this farm where he did custom sawing.

Mrs. Miller preceded him in death earlier this month after celebrating a devoted union of 70 years. Warner had a strong belief in God and was member of the Herkimer Reformed Church.

For a number of years he was town server for the Town of Warren. Those who knew him will never forget the kind, hard-working and friendly man who had a deep love for gardening. Any conversation with him was straight and to the point yet you always felt his warmth and friendship whenever you were with him. He will be sadly missed by his many friends and family, especially his cherished grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Surviving him are two sons and their wives, Leslie and Marge Miller, and James and Pamela Miller, all of Richfield Springs; one daughter, Ann and her husband Paul Gonyea of Franklin, Mass.; a brother, Paul (Bob) Miller and his wife Evelyn of Peru, Clinton County; seven grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, several nieces and nephews.

Besides his parents and wife Ida he was preceded in death by four brothers, Jacob, John, William and Edward Miller, four sisters, Leslie Stone, Adina Gill, Myrtle VanSchaick and Elizabeth Chapman.

A funeral service will be at 10:30 a.m. Saturday at the Herkimer Reformed Church, corner of North Main and Church streets, Herkimer. The Rev. Kyle Nesbitt, pastor, will officiate. Interment will follow for Warner and Ida in Springfield Center Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Albany Medical Center Foundation, 43 New Scotland Ave., Albany, NY 12208 (gratitude to the SICU) or Hospice and Palliative Care, Inc. 4277 Middle Settlement Road, New Hartford, NY 13413. Envelopes will be available at the church service.

Funeral arrangements are with J. Seaton McGrath Funeral Home, Richfield Springs.