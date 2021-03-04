Maryland Historical Society Wins State Non-Profit Charter

SCHENEVUS – The state Education Department has granted the Town of Maryland Historical Society a charter as a 501(c)(3) non-profit corporation, the society announced today.

This means that the Town of Maryland Historical Society can officially be registered in New York State, fundraise through membership, collect historical items, and share the stories and history of the town and vicinity.

The society aims to bring together those who are interested in the history of the Town, and to gather, preserve, display and make available artifacts, books, papers, photographs, and other materials for study, according to Town Historian Bob Parmeter.

Historical and cultural information will be provided through presentations at monthly meetings as well as providing materials for the use of teachers and encouraging the involvement of school-age young people in our activities.

On Sunday, March 28, the society will host a Zoom meeting at 2 p.m. . There will be a powerpoint presentation on area maps from the earliest to current, by Town Historian, Bob Parmerter. To get the ZOOM link, please email: beech18@stny.rr.com.

The April 28 meeting via ZOOM and will feature a program by Dean Roberts Sr. of Greenleaf Dollhouses, Schenevus, NY.

A membership form is available on the Society’s Facebook page or from membership chairperson Charlene Rubino at gbeams@stny.rr.com Further information is also available from Charlene.