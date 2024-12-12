Matching Challenge Doubles Food Pantry Monetary Donations

COOPERSTOWN—Now through the end of the year, monetary donations to the Cooperstown Food Pantry up to $15,000.00 will be doubled, officials announced last week.

“There’s increased need for the food pantry as people face high prices for housing, food, and childcare, and with the coming winter heating costs,” explained Will Kleffner, executive director of the pantry, which serves food-insecure individuals and households throughout Otsego County.

Understanding this need, The Scriven Foundation is providing a match of up to $10,000.00 through December 31. An anonymous donor will match an additional $5,000.00 on top of that, resulting in a dollar-for-dollar match of up to $15,000.00, with a total of $30,000.00 possible.

“The timing of the match from The Scriven Foundation and the donor couldn’t be better for the pantry and the families we serve,” Kleffner said.

Through the Cooperstown Food Pantry, Otsego County residents in need can receive a monthly distribution of food, including fresh produce, frozen meat, and fresh dairy. The pantry purchases food from the Regional Food Bank of Northeastern New York in Latham, Kleffner said, where they can get $10.00 worth of food for each $1.00 spent.

“That is why cash donations help us the most,” he said.

Thus far this year, the pantry has served an average of 634 people per month—a 35 percent increase over 2023. Kleffner noted that 13 percent of Otsego County residents live below the federally-established poverty level and that 43 percent of K-12 students receive subsidized school lunches.

Those who would like to support the work of the food pantry and take advantage of this matching challenge can donate via PayPal at cooperstownfoodpantry.org or mail a check to the Cooperstown Food Pantry at 25 Church Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

The Cooperstown Food Pantry, now in its 46th year, is a 501c3 charitable organization. It is open Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Thursday from 1-5 p.m., and Saturday from 10 a.m. to noon. Those in need of food assistance can call (607) 547-8902 to place an order and arrange a time for pick-up.