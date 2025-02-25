In Memoriam

Joseph J. Marsala

1933-2025

JOSEPH J. MARSALA

(Photo provided)

COOPERSTOWN—It is with deep sadness we announce the passing of Joseph J. Marsala, a loving and devoted husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather. Joe peacefully passed away at the age of 91, surrounded by his family, who cherished him deeply.

Joe was born in Manhattan on August 1, 1933. He married his true love, Kathleen Grey, on October 21, 1950. In 1963, Joe and Kathleen moved with their five children to Brentwood, where they raised their family. In 1972, he started his own business, Marsala’s Trucking, which he ran successfully for more than 30 years with his two sons, John and Joey. In 2005, Joe and Kathleen retired to Cooperstown.

Joe lived a life full of love and laughter. For 69 years, Joe was a devoted husband to Kathleen, who passed away November 19, 2019. His greatest joy was his family.

Joe had an incredible sense of humor and was known for his string of one-liners. He left a lasting impression on everyone he met. His generosity, kindness and vibrant spirit made him beloved by so many.

Joe was predeceased by his loving wife, Kathleen, their son, Ricky, and his sisters Annie Cucuru, Rosemarie Grey and Katherine Stedman.

He is survived by son John Marsala (Kathy), daughter Kathleen Siracusa (Joe), son Joseph Marsala (Ann), daughter Laura Ginley (Tom), and daughter Maryann Dathe; 11 grandchildren, Kristy Cifelli (Mike), John Marsala (Dawn), Andrew Marsala, Michele Morrison, Alexandra Siracusa (Gawayne), Gianna Marsala, Erin Marsala, Timmy Ginley, Erica Donahue (Kenny) Derek Dathe (Christine), and Taylor Dathe (Chris); and 13 great-grandchildren, Cameron Jones, Max Headley, Charlotte Cifelli, Michael Cifelli, Matthew Marsala, Mary Marsala, Holly Ginley, Oliver McHenry, Emilia Donahue, Lola Donahue, Patrick Donahue, Jacob Dathe, and Norah Dathe.

He is also survived by his brother, John Marsala, and his sister, Lois Horl.

Joe will also be remembered by a community of friends (especially his friends at Cooper Lane) who will forever remember him sitting in front of his infamous garage with his son, Joey, where everyone stopped by to say hello, sit and visit, and share stories.

Friends may call and pay their respects at the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home, 82 Chestnut Street, Cooperstown, from 4-7 p.m. on Friday, February 28, 2025, when Joseph’s family will be in attendance.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Saturday, March 1, 2025 at St. Mary’s “Our Lady of the Lake” Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm Street, Cooperstown, with the Very Rev. Michael G. Cambi, pastor, officiating.

The Service of Committal and Burial will be at 1 p.m. on Monday, March 3, 2025 in Calvary Cemetery (Third Calvary-St. Sebastian Division) in Woodside, Queens, with the Rev. William McLaughlin, parochial vicar of The Church of St. Teresa, Woodside, Queens, officiating.

In lieu of flowers, Joseph’s family respectfully requests that memorial donations be made to the Cooperstown Food Pantry, 25 Church Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Connell, Dow & Deysenroth Funeral Home in Cooperstown.