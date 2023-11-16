Matching Challenge To Double Pantry Donations Up to $15,000

COOPERSTOWN—Supporters of the Cooperstown Food Pantry have an opportunity to double their impact with a donation during the months of November and December. Organizers say you might find it hard to imagine hunger around us in our beloved communities, but food pantry workers see hunger every day in the faces of parents, children and senior citizens who visit them to make sure they can have breakfast on the stove every morning…and supper on their tables every night.

To date this year, the Cooperstown Food Pantry has served on average 157 households, translating to 521 people in need every month. Now through December 31, The Scriven Foundation and a generous anonymous donor will match all Cooperstown Food Pantry donations dollar for dollar—up to $15,000.00.

Donations to the food pantry can be made via PayPal at www.cooperstownfoodpantry.org or by mailing a check to 25 Church Street, Cooperstown, NY 13326. Funds received will support the Cooperstown Food Pantry’s mission to feed their neighbors in need across northern Otsego County.