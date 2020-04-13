Maureen Glueckert, 83; Native Of Scotland, Fox Hospital Employee

ONEONTA – Maureen Glueckert, 83, a native of Scotland who moved to Oneonta in 1999 and worked at Fox Hospital, passed away on April 11, 2020, following a long battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

She was born on Sept. 28, 1936, in Clydebank, Scotland, to Catherine and William Gorman. Maureen graduated from Clydebank High School and then she moved to the United States in January 1960, where she met and married Fred Glueckert a year later.

While living on Long Island, Maureen was employed at Brookhaven Memorial Hospital as a supervisor in the housekeeping department. She retired from the hospital and returned to Scotland where she cared for her ailing mother.

On returning to the U.S. and moving to Oneonta 20 years ago, Maureen worked in the cafeteria of Fox Hospital and, retiring from there, performed volunteer work at Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego & Schoharie Counties.

Maureen enjoyed cooking and hosting guests in her apartment on Ceperley Avenue.

An avid reader, Maureen often would be found surrounded by books and poring over a novel. Her favorite pastime was spending time with her family and grandchildren who she adored. Proud of her Scottish heritage, she often traveled to Scotland to visit with friends and family.

Maureen is survived by her three sons, Kevin (Lisa) Glueckert of Columbus, N.J., Michael (Dianna) Glueckert of Colorado Springs, Colo., and Scott (Lynn) Glueckert of Oneonta. She also leaves behind her grandchildren, Taylor, Jacob, Ian, Kyle, Fiona and Owen.

A memorial service will be held at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in her name may be made to Catholic Charities of Delaware, Otsego and Schoharie Counties.

Her family expresses its sincerest thanks to the nurses and staff of Fox Nursing Home who made her final years comfortable and loving.

To send the family condolences, visit at www.grummonsfuneralhome.com.

Arrangements are by Lester R. Grummons Funeral Home in Oneonta.