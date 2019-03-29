Mebust In Place To Succeed Hyman As Physician-In-Chief

TRANSITION IN WORKS AT BASSETT

COOPERSTOWN – Dr. Kai Mebust has been appointed Bassett Hospital’s associate chief of medicine as Dr. Charles L. Hyman prepares to move out his role as physician-in-chief at the end of the year.

“In this role, Kai will be initially oversee the in-patient services provided by the Department of Medicine,” Dr. Hyman said in an email circulated today. “He will also serve to help smooth the transition as I prepare to leave my role in January 2020.”

Dr. Hyman has headed Bassett’s medical staff for a decade. The son-in-law of the late Dr. Gerald Evans, he received his medical degree from the Sackler School of Medicine in New York City and completed his internship and residency at SUNY Downstate Medical School in the Kings County Hospital.

Dr. Mebust has been in Cooperstown for 15 years. A graduate of the Medical College of Virginia, he completed his internship and residency at Bassett.

“Kai is a superb clinician, he is dedicated to this institution and the community it serves, and has been a wonderful leader of the hospitalist group over the past decade,” said Hyman. “We are fortunate to have Kai accept this responsibility, and I know I can count on your support of his efforts going forward.”