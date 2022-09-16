Meet-the-Artist Michael Federov

Michael Federov, of Maryland, NY, will informally discuss his climate change paintings with gallery visitors in Brave New World at the Art Garage, Saturday September 17, from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Reservations are not necessary. Free admission.

Guests are invited to bring their curiosity, concerns, questions and comments.

Despite spending a lifetime making art, Federov has not shared his work with the public since the 1970s, when he exhibited in Washington DC and New York City. Brave New World, the last show of the summer season, also features emerging artist, Lewis Danielski, in the Middle Bay, his first gallery show. Both artists present powerful accomplished work meditating on the anxieties and hopes that characterize the current moment – for the first time now available to the public.

Federov’s intense series of paintings revolve around the ongoing climate crisis, beautiful to look at despite their ominous message. Danielski shares smaller, intimate multi-media explorations of queerness, belonging, and growing up. The show generates an intergenerational dialogue about the most important issues of our time.

Saturday September 17 and 24, the show will unveil new art by Danielski, works he created after the exhibition opened in August and before he returned to his home in France.

The gallery will be open Saturdays from 11 – 2 p.m. through September 30, and as always daily with a text, call: 315-0941-9607 or leartgarage@gmail.com. Address: 689 Beaver Meadow Road, Cooperstown, NY 13326.