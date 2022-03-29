HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO: Artist Talk with the Art Garage 03-30-22

HAPPENIN’ OTSEGO for WEDNESDAY, MARCH 30

ARTIST TALK – Noon. Californian, Marcus Villagran on Surrealism, the Pacific Northwest and Majolica. Hybrid-zoom-at-noon program. Contact gallery for zoom link by March 29. Limited in-person reservations also accepted. The Art Garage, 689 Beaver Meadow Rd., Cooperstown. 315-941-9607 or visit www.facebook.com/TheArtGarageCooperstown

SENIOR MEALS – Noon. Seniors are invited to socialize and enjoy good food with the Otsego County Office for the Aging. Enjoy Roast Pork with Gravy dinner for lunch. Reservations required 24 hours in advance. Cherry Valley Facilities Corporation Cafe, 2 Genesee St., Cherry Valley. 607-547-6454 or visit www.facebook.com/otsegocountyOFA

BLOOD DRIVE – 12:30 – 5:30 p.m. St. Mary’s Roman Catholic Church, 31 Elm St., Cooperstown. 1-800-733-2767 or visit www.redcrossblood.org

INTERNATIONAL NIGHT – 5 – 8 p.m. Enjoy 3-course meal from abroad. This week enjoy dinner from China. Cost, $25/person. Reservation required. Take-out available. The Otesaga, Cooperstown. 607-544-2524 or visit www.otesaga.com/dining/seasonal-dining