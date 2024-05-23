Advertisement. Advertise with us

Memorial Day Observance Activities

Cherry Valley Memorial Day Parade. 10 a.m. Steps off from intersection of Main and Church streets and proceeds down Alden Street for a memorial service in the Cherry Valley Cemetery.

Cooperstown Memorial Day Observance. 11 a.m. Remember our fallen soldiers with keynote speaker Dr. Joon Shim, the Cooperstown High School band, local fire departments, other local organizations. Kicks off from the Cooperstown Vets Club, 60 Main Street, Cooperstown.

Gilbertsville Memorial Day Observance. 9 a.m. Kicks off at the Old School with the GMU marching band and proceeds up Bloom Street to Brookside Cemetery for a memorial ceremony. Finishes on Commercial and Spring streets.

Laurens Memorial Day Parade. 9:30 a.m. Active and retired military march with members of the Laurens American Legion. Kick off from Laurens Town Hall, Brook Street, Laurens.

Oneonta Vets Club. 11 a.m. Memorial Day Service.

For additional events and information, visit https://www.allotsego.com/otsego-county-events-calendar/

