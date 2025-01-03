In Memoriam

Martha Mary Messner

1949-2024

MARTHA MARY MESSNER

(Photo provided)

WORCESTER—Martha Mary (Richtsfeld) Messner, a well-known and much-loved nurse in Otsego County for most of her life, died on December 13, 2024 at age 75 after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s disease.

Martha was born on March 22, 1949 in Oneonta, New York, to Erna and Marcus Richtsfeld, both immigrants from Germany, and was baptized at Immanuel Lutheran Church in Delhi on May 1, 1949. Martha grew up on the family dairy farm near East Meredith where she and her sister, Carol, worked hard each day throughout their childhood while also attending school full time. Martha was a strong student in high school and played varsity soccer, basketball, tennis, and volleyball. While in high school, she also worked at O’Connor Hospital in Delhi as a nurse’s aide. Martha graduated from Delaware Academy in 1967 and that summer worked as a counselor at Mount Tremper Lutheran Camp near Phoenicia, New York, where she met future husband Paul. That fall, she began her training as an LPN at the Oneonta School of Practical Nursing at Fox Hospital and, after graduating, worked for several years at Fox Hospital.

In 1974, Martha and Paul married at Atonement Lutheran Church in Oneonta and moved to Washington, D.C., where she worked as a nurse at the Yater ENT and Ophthalmology Clinic. In 1977, she and Paul moved to Pennsylvania where Paul began studies at Lutheran Theological Seminary at Gettysburg and Martha worked at Lutheran Social Services of South Central Pennsylvania. In 1982, Paul took his first call at Luther Memorial Lutheran Church in North Syracuse and Martha worked as a stay-at-home mother for Josh and Rebekah and was very active in parish life.

In 1987, the family moved to Worcester to be closer to family and so Paul and Martha could serve rural communities. From 1987 until 2015, Martha worked as a clinical nurse at the Worcester Health Clinic and then at Bassett’s Oneonta Health Center. After retiring from full-time nursing with Bassett, she continued working as a school nurse and an elder-care private duty nurse. Martha was proud of her 50 years serving as a nurse, her accomplishments as a Bassett Ambassador of the Year, her leadership coordinating the Reach Out and Read community program, her many years teaching Sunday school and being a grandmother, and her dedication as a pastor’s wife—most recently as a member of Atonement Lutheran Church in Oneonta. Among Martha’s hobbies were baking and cooking, arts and crafts, reading, music, and travel.

Martha was preceded in death by her parents, Marcus and Erna (Kathmann) Richtsfeld, and her stillborn brother, Marcus.

She is survived by her husband, Paul Messner; son, Josh (Sally) Messner; daughter, Rebekah (Vincent) Hopkins; grandchildren Emerson, Annalies, Simeon, and Ezekiel; sister Carol (Clark) Gilbert; son-in-law Darren Riley; dear friend Joanne Burdick; and many nieces and nephews, cousins, patients, and honorary children.

The family is grateful to her end-of-life caregivers: Nicole and Matthew-Shane Robinson, Deb Lawyer, Sue Duffy, her incredible Helios Care team, and her family, who ensured she could remain at home.

Calling hours are from 3-7 p.m. on Friday, January 17 at Atonement Lutheran Church, 1 Center Street, Oneonta, followed by a service of Evening Prayer.

Funeral is at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday, January 18 at Foothills Performing Arts and Civic Center, reception to follow. We invite guests to wear purple—Martha’s favorite color and the color for Alzheimer’s awareness.

In lieu of flowers, please send memorial gifts to: Atonement Lutheran Church-Elevator Fund, 1 Center Street, Oneonta, NY 13820; Alzheimer’s Association-Leatherstocking Region Office, 140 Highway 33, Cooperstown, NY 13326; Hartwick Seminary Institute of Theology, 1 Hartwick Drive, Oneonta, NY 13820.

Condolences may be made at www.hellerskinnerfh.com

Arrangements are entrusted with Heller & Skinner Funeral Home, 155 Main Street, Worcester.