Merle A. Keller, 60; Worked At Denny’s, Brooks Bar-B-Q

ONEONTA – Funeral services are tomorrow, Thursday, Jan. 16, Merle A. Keller, 60, of Oneonta, who worked at Denny’s and Brook’s House of Bar-B-Q. He passed away Sunday, Jan. 5, 2020 in the Cooperstown Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation.

He was born Jan. 22, 1959, in Albany, the son of Raymond J. and Virginia M. (Prey) Keller. A lifelong Upstate resident, Merle lived in the Albany area, Otego, Morris and finally Oneonta. He graduated from Morris Central School, receiving his high school diploma, and attended BOCES.

He was a member of St. James Episcopal Church, where he was a communicant and acolyte. He was a member of the Sertoma Club and the Oneonta Yankees Booster Club. He was a volunteer at the Lord’s Table and was a bell ringer for the Salvation Army during the holidays, as well as a member of the Holiday Lanes Bowling League through Springbrook.

Merle was an avid New York Yankee and Giants fan. He also enjoyed collecting sports cards. He attended plays and musical productions in the area. He was a regular at line dancing Thursdays at Elm Park Church. Merle also enjoyed collecting DVDs, especially of Superhero’s and music, and always loved singing and dancing.

Merle is survived by his sister Caroline A. White, Venice, Fla.; his brother George H. Keller, Nabua, Fiji, as well as over 20 nieces and nephews, including Valerie O’Hara French and Micheal J. O’Hara of Oneonta. Also his special friends, Maryann Helmer, Paul Hallock, and Karen Lambert. In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers Christopher D. Keller and Bernard J. Keller.

Calling Hours will be 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 16, in the Bookhout Funeral Home, 357 Main St., Oneonta, NY 13820. Funeral services will immediately follow at 1 p.m. at the funeral home, with Father Kenneth Hunter, rector, St. James Episcopal Church, officiating. Burial will take place in the spring in Evergreen Cemetery, White Store Road, South New Berlin.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to The ARC Otsego P.O. Box 490, Oneonta, NY or online at www.arcotsego.org/donate/.

To light a candle or send an online condolence, visit www.bookhoutfuneralhome.com Arrangements are by the Bookhout Funeral Home, Oneonta.